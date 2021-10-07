Curtiss-Wright to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) expects to release its third quarter 2021 financial results after the close of trading on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. A webcast conference call will be held on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 10:00 am ET for management to discuss the Company’s third quarter 2021 financial performance. Lynn M. Bamford, President and Chief Executive Officer, and K. Christopher Farkas, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host the call.

The financial press release, access to the webcast and the financial presentation will be posted in the Investor Relations section on Curtiss-Wright’s website at www.curtisswright.com.