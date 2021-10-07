checkAd

ServiceNow Names Finance Veteran Kevin McBride as Senior Vice President, Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, today announced that finance veteran Kevin McBride will join ServiceNow as senior vice president, corporate controller and chief accounting officer.

McBride brings more than 25 years’ experience in finance and accounting to ServiceNow, including 21 years at Intel Corporation, where most recently he served as vice president, corporate controller and principal accounting officer.

“Kevin brings tremendous experience scaling and transforming a business as well as driving innovation and rigor in finance and accounting processes to ServiceNow,” said Gina Mastantuono, CFO of ServiceNow. “This, coupled with his shared commitment for developing finance talent and contributing to an amazing culture, makes Kevin the perfect fit to join ServiceNow’s finance leadership team as we set our sights on driving $15 billion plus in revenues over the next five years.”

McBride currently serves as national board chair of Financial Executives International (FEI), vice chair on FEI’s committee on corporate reporting, and is a member of the Financial Accounting Standards Board’s Emerging Issue Task Force. He served a two-year fellowship with the FASB from 2003 to 2005, where he was responsible for researching and resolving emerging practice problems. He began his career in 1993 at KPMG.

McBride holds a B.S. in accounting from Oregon State University and is a Certified Public Accountant.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is making the world of work, work better for people. Our cloud-based platform and solutions deliver digital workflows that create great experiences and unlock productivity for employees and the enterprise. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

2021 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

