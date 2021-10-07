Radian Honored as a “Champion of Board Diversity” by Forum of Executive Women
Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) today announced that it has been named one of the Forum of Executive Women’s 2021 Champions of Board Diversity. Founded in 1977, the Forum is a leading organization focused on the advancement of women in the Greater Philadelphia business community. The organization’s annual Champions of Board Diversity list recognizes major Philadelphia-area companies that have 30 percent or greater female representation on their boards of directors.
“Radian is honored to be named to the 2021 Champions of Board Diversity list,” said Chief Executive Officer Rick Thornberry. “While we always strive to improve, this recognition reflects Radian’s deep commitment to increasing the representation of women at all levels of our organization."
Radian was among Philadelphia’s top 100 companies celebrated at the Forum’s Leadership Breakfast on October 7, 2021.
“Advancing gender equality is a major organizational priority and business imperative for Radian,” said Mary Dickerson, Executive Vice President, Chief People Officer at Radian. “We are committed to making continued progress in our pursuit for equity for all underrepresented groups in the years to come and are grateful for the valuable work being done by the Forum of Executive Women and other organizations focused on these critical issues.”
Recent Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Highlights at Radian
Radian’s strategic objectives and initiatives relating to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) are driven by its formal DEI program, as well as its DEI Council, which is comprised of a group of cross-functional leaders.
- Gender equality is a core component of the company’s overall DEI strategy. Radian has been included for three consecutive years on the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), which highlights companies dedicated to advancing women’s equality in the workplace. It has also been recognized by 50/50 Women on Boards, which works to elevate the representation of women on corporate boards throughout the United States.
- CEO Rick Thornberry also signed the "CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion" pledge to create a more diverse, inclusive and equitable workforce, which has been signed by more than 2,000 business leaders across various industries and is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace. By signing the pledge, Radian has committed to cultivating a trusting environment where all ideas and employees are welcomed.
- In 2021, inspired by CEO Action’s annual “Day of Understanding,” Radian held a “Week of Understanding” that brought employees together to have open and meaningful conversations designed to explore blind spots and unconscious biases, and foster a more inclusive workplace.
- Radian has instituted a recruiting capability dedicated to diversity, improved its internal reporting capabilities regarding diversity, trained all managers on unconscious bias, and is carrying out an initiative to train all employees on unconscious bias.
- Radian has also established Employee Resource Groups (ERG) to support the company's intention around ensuring an inclusive and diverse culture. ERG's look to foster awareness, respect, and inclusion in the Radian workplace through the work they do. Each ERG is led by employees with shared interests and like backgrounds, who come together to serve a common purpose. Currently, Radian has three active ERGs.
- Appointed an AVP, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion to help achieve the objectives set in our strategic plan. In addition, Radian has a dedicated focus on recruiting and learning and development of high potential women and minorities to collectively build a diverse set of future leaders at Radian.
About Radian’s Corporate Responsibility Program
