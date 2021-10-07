Radian Honored as a “Champion of Board Diversity” by Forum of Executive Women

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) today announced that it has been named one of the Forum of Executive Women’s 2021 Champions of Board Diversity. Founded in 1977, the Forum is a leading organization focused on the advancement of women in the Greater Philadelphia business community. The organization’s annual Champions of Board Diversity list recognizes major Philadelphia-area companies that have 30 percent or greater female representation on their boards of directors.

“Radian is honored to be named to the 2021 Champions of Board Diversity list,” said Chief Executive Officer Rick Thornberry. “While we always strive to improve, this recognition reflects Radian’s deep commitment to increasing the representation of women at all levels of our organization."