checkAd

Radian Honored as a “Champion of Board Diversity” by Forum of Executive Women

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2021, 22:30  |  29   |   |   

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) today announced that it has been named one of the Forum of Executive Women’s 2021 Champions of Board Diversity. Founded in 1977, the Forum is a leading organization focused on the advancement of women in the Greater Philadelphia business community. The organization’s annual Champions of Board Diversity list recognizes major Philadelphia-area companies that have 30 percent or greater female representation on their boards of directors.

“Radian is honored to be named to the 2021 Champions of Board Diversity list,” said Chief Executive Officer Rick Thornberry. “While we always strive to improve, this recognition reflects Radian’s deep commitment to increasing the representation of women at all levels of our organization."

Radian was among Philadelphia’s top 100 companies celebrated at the Forum’s Leadership Breakfast on October 7, 2021.

“Advancing gender equality is a major organizational priority and business imperative for Radian,” said Mary Dickerson, Executive Vice President, Chief People Officer at Radian. “We are committed to making continued progress in our pursuit for equity for all underrepresented groups in the years to come and are grateful for the valuable work being done by the Forum of Executive Women and other organizations focused on these critical issues.”

Recent Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Highlights at Radian

Radian’s strategic objectives and initiatives relating to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) are driven by its formal DEI program, as well as its DEI Council, which is comprised of a group of cross-functional leaders.

  • Gender equality is a core component of the company’s overall DEI strategy. Radian has been included for three consecutive years on the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), which highlights companies dedicated to advancing women’s equality in the workplace. It has also been recognized by 50/50 Women on Boards, which works to elevate the representation of women on corporate boards throughout the United States.
  • CEO Rick Thornberry also signed the "CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion" pledge to create a more diverse, inclusive and equitable workforce, which has been signed by more than 2,000 business leaders across various industries and is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace. By signing the pledge, Radian has committed to cultivating a trusting environment where all ideas and employees are welcomed.
  • In 2021, inspired by CEO Action’s annual “Day of Understanding,” Radian held a “Week of Understanding” that brought employees together to have open and meaningful conversations designed to explore blind spots and unconscious biases, and foster a more inclusive workplace.
  • Radian has instituted a recruiting capability dedicated to diversity, improved its internal reporting capabilities regarding diversity, trained all managers on unconscious bias, and is carrying out an initiative to train all employees on unconscious bias.
  • Radian has also established Employee Resource Groups (ERG) to support the company's intention around ensuring an inclusive and diverse culture. ERG's look to foster awareness, respect, and inclusion in the Radian workplace through the work they do. Each ERG is led by employees with shared interests and like backgrounds, who come together to serve a common purpose. Currently, Radian has three active ERGs.
  • Appointed an AVP, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion to help achieve the objectives set in our strategic plan. In addition, Radian has a dedicated focus on recruiting and learning and development of high potential women and minorities to collectively build a diverse set of future leaders at Radian.

About Radian’s Corporate Responsibility Program

Seite 1 von 2
Radian Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Radian Honored as a “Champion of Board Diversity” by Forum of Executive Women Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) today announced that it has been named one of the Forum of Executive Women’s 2021 Champions of Board Diversity. Founded in 1977, the Forum is a leading organization focused on the advancement of women in the Greater …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Moderna to Build State-of-the-Art mRNA Facility in Africa to Manufacture up to 500 Million Doses ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
CARDNET Selects HPE GreenLake to Provide a Secure, Scalable Platform for Digital Payments and ...
PAVmed Acquires EsophaCap Manufacturer CapNostics LLC
High Tide Enters U.K. Market Through Acquisition of Blessed CBD
NNOX ALERT: Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit
The Very Good Food Company Appoints CPG & Food Service Industry Leader to Board of Directors in ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ginkgo ...
Cadence Accelerates System Innovation with Breakthrough Integrity 3D-IC Platform
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.10.21Radian Releases Monthly Operating Statistics for September 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Eighteen Months into Pandemic, Home Prices Continue to Rise, Radian Home Price Index Reveals
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.09.21Radian’s Blockchain-Backed Title Insurance Offering Launches in Arizona, California, Nevada, Ohio and Pennsylvania
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten