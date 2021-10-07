checkAd

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call; Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (“Dun & Bradstreet”) (NYSE:DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, today announced the date for the release of its third quarter 2021 earnings and its participation in upcoming investor conferences.

Third Quarter 2021 Earnings

Dun & Bradstreet will release third quarter 2021 earnings before the market opens on November 4, 2021. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that same day.

Those wishing to participate via the webcast should access the call through Dun & Bradstreet’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.dnb.com. Those wishing to participate via telephone may dial in at 833-350-1376 (USA) or 647-689-6655 (International) and enter the conference ID: 6883332. The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Dun & Bradstreet’s Investor Relations website. The telephone replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on November 4, 2021, through November 11, 2021, by dialing 800-585-8367 (USA) or 416-621-4642 (International). The replay passcode will be 6883332.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

Throughout the fourth quarter of 2021, Bryan Hipsher, Dun & Bradstreet’s Chief Financial Officer will:

  • Participate in the virtual J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference on Thursday, November 18, 2021.
  • Participate in the virtual Bank of America Leveraged Finance Conference on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet’s Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk, and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity. For more information on Dun & Bradstreet, please visit www.dnb.com.

