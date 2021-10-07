Dun & Bradstreet Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call; Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (“Dun & Bradstreet”) (NYSE:DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, today announced the date for the release of its third quarter 2021 earnings and its participation in upcoming investor conferences.

Dun & Bradstreet will release third quarter 2021 earnings before the market opens on November 4, 2021. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that same day.

Those wishing to participate via the webcast should access the call through Dun & Bradstreet’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.dnb.com. Those wishing to participate via telephone may dial in at 833-350-1376 (USA) or 647-689-6655 (International) and enter the conference ID: 6883332. The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Dun & Bradstreet’s Investor Relations website. The telephone replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on November 4, 2021, through November 11, 2021, by dialing 800-585-8367 (USA) or 416-621-4642 (International). The replay passcode will be 6883332.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

Throughout the fourth quarter of 2021, Bryan Hipsher, Dun & Bradstreet’s Chief Financial Officer will:

Participate in the virtual J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

Participate in the virtual Bank of America Leveraged Finance Conference on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

