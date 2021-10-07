Andrew Sweet Joins Lazard’s Financial Advisory Industrials Group

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) announced today that Andrew Sweet has joined Lazard’s Financial Advisory business in its Charlotte, North Carolina office as a Managing Director and member of the Industrials Group, leading the Industrial and Specialty Distribution practice.

“Andrew brings more than 15 years of experience advising clients on M&A, debt and equity private capital raising, and public markets financings,” said Bob Frost, CEO of Lazard Middle Market. “His deep expertise in specialized distribution models and engineered product sectors will make Andrew a strong addition to our industrials team and create value for our clients.”