Andrew Sweet Joins Lazard’s Financial Advisory Industrials Group

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) announced today that Andrew Sweet has joined Lazard’s Financial Advisory business in its Charlotte, North Carolina office as a Managing Director and member of the Industrials Group, leading the Industrial and Specialty Distribution practice.
“Andrew brings more than 15 years of experience advising clients on M&A, debt and equity private capital raising, and public markets financings,” said Bob Frost, CEO of Lazard Middle Market. “His deep expertise in specialized distribution models and engineered product sectors will make Andrew a strong addition to our industrials team and create value for our clients.”
Prior to joining Lazard, Mr. Sweet was a Managing Director and co-led the Industrial Distribution and Services practice at Stephens, Inc. since 2010. Before that, he held positions at Hyde Park Capital and McColl Partners, where he began his investment banking career in 2006.
About Lazard
Lazard, one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, operates from 41 cities across 26 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Central and South America. With origins dating to 1848, the firm provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals. For more information on Lazard, please visit www.lazard.com. Follow Lazard at @Lazard.
