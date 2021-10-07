CACI Showcases Technology to Achieve Decision Dominance for the U.S. Army

CACI is showcasing its platform integration expertise and its SMART portfolio that increases the mobility and survivability of the next generation command post. The company’s resilient, high-capacity communications suite keeps the commander connected while on the move to conduct continuous JADC2. Two new counter-unmanned aircraft systems (C-UAS) and a collection of spectrum operations technologies reduce the adversary’s ability to target the command post. Additional innovations on display from CACI’s SMART portfolio offer advanced tools for executing operations in all domains.

CACI International Inc ( NYSE: CACI ) will showcase its award-winning technologies, informed by mission expertise, to advance the U.S. Army’s decision dominance in all domains during AUSA’s 2021 Annual Meeting and Exposition from Oct. 11-13, 2021 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., Hall C Booth 3525.

CACI will also demonstrate how its experts extend enterprise technologies to the tactical edge of operations to provide unified applications and services from the Fort to the Field. A secure bring-your-own-device (BYOD) suite enables “work from anywhere” through solutions such as SteelBox, cloud workspaces, and Zero Trust Architectures. CACI will share its industry-leading “CyberSafe” Type 1 and commercial- solutions-for-classified (CSfC) trusted mobile platforms that offer secure handheld mission flexibility.

For more information on CACI’s AUSA participation, visit https://www.caci.com/event/AUSA.

Follow CACI on LinkedIn and Twitter for the latest news and information during AUSA. To schedule interviews with CACI, contact Lauren Presti.

About CACI

CACI’s approximately 22,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 500 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211007006007/en/