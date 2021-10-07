checkAd

CACI Showcases Technology to Achieve Decision Dominance for the U.S. Army

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2021, 22:30  |  22   |   |   

CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) will showcase its award-winning technologies, informed by mission expertise, to advance the U.S. Army’s decision dominance in all domains during AUSA’s 2021 Annual Meeting and Exposition from Oct. 11-13, 2021 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., Hall C Booth 3525.

CACI is showcasing its platform integration expertise and its SMART portfolio that increases the mobility and survivability of the next generation command post. The company’s resilient, high-capacity communications suite keeps the commander connected while on the move to conduct continuous JADC2. Two new counter-unmanned aircraft systems (C-UAS) and a collection of spectrum operations technologies reduce the adversary’s ability to target the command post. Additional innovations on display from CACI’s SMART portfolio offer advanced tools for executing operations in all domains.

CACI will also demonstrate how its experts extend enterprise technologies to the tactical edge of operations to provide unified applications and services from the Fort to the Field. A secure bring-your-own-device (BYOD) suite enables “work from anywhere” through solutions such as SteelBox, cloud workspaces, and Zero Trust Architectures. CACI will share its industry-leading “CyberSafe” Type 1 and commercial- solutions-for-classified (CSfC) trusted mobile platforms that offer secure handheld mission flexibility.

For more information on CACI’s AUSA participation, visit https://www.caci.com/event/AUSA.

Follow CACI on LinkedIn and Twitter for the latest news and information during AUSA. To schedule interviews with CACI, contact Lauren Presti.

About CACI

CACI’s approximately 22,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 500 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

Caci International Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CACI Showcases Technology to Achieve Decision Dominance for the U.S. Army CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) will showcase its award-winning technologies, informed by mission expertise, to advance the U.S. Army’s decision dominance in all domains during AUSA’s 2021 Annual Meeting and Exposition from Oct. 11-13, 2021 at …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Moderna to Build State-of-the-Art mRNA Facility in Africa to Manufacture up to 500 Million Doses ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
CARDNET Selects HPE GreenLake to Provide a Secure, Scalable Platform for Digital Payments and ...
PAVmed Acquires EsophaCap Manufacturer CapNostics LLC
High Tide Enters U.K. Market Through Acquisition of Blessed CBD
NNOX ALERT: Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit
The Very Good Food Company Appoints CPG & Food Service Industry Leader to Board of Directors in ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ginkgo ...
Cadence Accelerates System Innovation with Breakthrough Integrity 3D-IC Platform
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.10.21CACI Named First Federal System Integrator in the GitLab Partner Program
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21Cybersecurity: 3 Unternehmen, die vom Trend profitieren
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
28.09.21CACI International Schedules Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21CACI Awarded $36 Million Task Order to Advance the U.S. Transportation Command’s Defense Personal Property System
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21CACI International to Participate in Morgan Stanley 9th Annual Laguna Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten