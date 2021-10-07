Waters Corporation Q3 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) will webcast its Q3 2021 financial results conference call live on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. eastern time. Interested investors can access the live webcast of the presentation on Waters’ investor relations website at https://ir.waters.com. A replay of the webcast will be available until November 16th, 2021 at midnight eastern time.

About Waters Corporation