checkAd

Corvus Gold Reports 2021 Annual General Meeting Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2021, 22:30  |  32   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvus Gold Inc. (“Corvus” or the “Company”) – (TSX: KOR, NASDAQ: KOR) is pleased to announce the results of the 2021 Annual General Meeting (“AGM”). The AGM was held on October 6, 2021 in Vancouver, British Columbia. All resolutions put forward at the meeting were approved by shareholders. A total of 75,283,852 common shares, representing 59.29% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares as at the record date of the meeting, were represented at the AGM. The following individuals were elected, by ballot, as directors of the Company: Steven Aaker, Anton Drescher, Ronald Largent, Rowland Perkins, Edward Yarrow, Peggy Wu and the Company’s CEO & President, Jeffrey Pontius.

The detailed results of voting by ballot in respect of the election of directors were as follows:

Nominee Votes FOR Votes WITHHELD
Steven Aaker 66,677,798 (99.17%) 559,734 (0.83%)
Anton Drescher 62,950,734 (93.62%) 4,286,798 (6.38%)
Ronald Largent 66,693,472 (99.19%) 544,060 (0.81%)
Rowland Perkins 66,405,678 (98.76%) 831,854 (1.24%)
Jeffrey Pontius 66,460,581 (98.84%) 776,951 (1.16%)
Edward Yarrow 66,410,043 (98.77%) 827,389 (1.23%)
Peggy Wu 66,760,113 (99.29%) 477,419 (0.71%)

Note: Routine US broker-vote shares voted without beneficial owner instructions are only eligible to vote for the appointment of auditors. Accordingly, 8,046,320 common shares were represented by proxy, but not voted.

By a resolution unanimously passed, Crowe MacKay LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as the auditors for the Company for the fiscal year ending May 31, 2022 and, in accordance with the Articles of the Company, the directors were authorized to fix the auditors’ remuneration.

The shareholders also unanimously approved, on an advisory basis, the Company’s approach to compensation of its named executive officers. The majority of shareholders voted to approve, on an advisory basis, conducting an advisory vote on executive compensation every year.

The detailed “Report of Voting Results” on all resolutions for the Company’s AGM is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR, on the Company’s website, in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K as filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission available under the Company’s profile on EDGAR or upon request by contacting the Company’s Corporate Secretary at (604) 638-3246.

About Corvus Gold Inc.

Corvus Gold Inc. is a North American gold exploration and development company, focused on its near term gold-silver mining project at the North Bullfrog and Mother Lode Districts in Nevada. Corvus is committed to building shareholder value through new discoveries and the expansion of its projects to maximize share price leverage in an advancing gold and silver market.

On behalf of
Corvus Gold Inc.

(signed) Jeffrey A. Pontius
Jeffrey A. Pontius,
President & Chief Executive Officer

Contact Information:   Ryan Ko
    Investor Relations
    Email: info@corvusgold.com
    Phone: 1-844-638-3246 (toll free) or (604) 638-3246






0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Corvus Gold Reports 2021 Annual General Meeting Results VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Corvus Gold Inc. (“Corvus” or the “Company”) – (TSX: KOR, NASDAQ: KOR) is pleased to announce the results of the 2021 Annual General Meeting (“AGM”). The AGM was held on October 6, 2021 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
Xos, Inc. Celebrates California Clean Air Day with Mayor of LA Eric Garcetti, Attends City of LA ...
Brunswick Corporation Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call October 28
Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint will Showcase All-IP Wireless Streaming Solutions at CABSAT 2021
Nevada Copper Provides Update on Accelerating Stope Production and Ramp-Up Progress and Announces ...
LMP Announces Closing of White Plains Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Outlook Therapeutics to Present at the 2021 American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) Annual ...
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Quarterly Revenue for its 2nd Fiscal Quarter 2022
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) a Clear Standout in Wellness, Cannabis Sectors
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins hires Chief Operating Officer, Kim Dwyer
AnPac Bio 2021 First Half Revenue Up 128.5% with Non-GAAP Loss Reduced by 18.3%
Ayr Wellness Inc. Announces Commencement of Noteholder Consent Solicitation
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...