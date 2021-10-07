Oak Valley Community Bank to Open New Branch in Roseville

OAKDALE, Calif., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Valley Community Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: OVLY) recently announced it has received regulatory approval to establish its 18th full-service branch. The new office will be located at 1478 Stone Point Drive in Roseville and is scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2022.



Established in 1991, Oak Valley Community Bank opened its first branch in the Sacramento region in the fall of 2018. It is located at 455 Capitol Mall, Suite 115. The Roseville Branch will offer a full line of personal and commercial banking services, a traditional walk-up ATM, and night deposit service. The branch will also include administrative offices for commercial lending personnel.