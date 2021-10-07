USANA Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) today announced that third quarter 2021 results will be released after the close of market on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. Shortly following the issuance of the Company’s earnings release, the Company will post its Management Commentary document on the Company’s website (http://ir.usana.com) under the Investor Relations section of the site. USANA will hold a conference call to discuss this announcement with analysts and institutional investors the following morning, Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The call will be broadcast over the Internet and can be accessed at http://ir.usana.com.