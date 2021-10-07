checkAd

USANA Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) today announced that third quarter 2021 results will be released after the close of market on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. Shortly following the issuance of the Company’s earnings release, the Company will post its Management Commentary document on the Company’s website (http://ir.usana.com) under the Investor Relations section of the site. USANA will hold a conference call to discuss this announcement with analysts and institutional investors the following morning, Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The call will be broadcast over the Internet and can be accessed at http://ir.usana.com.

About USANA

USANA develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional supplements, healthy foods and personal care products that are sold directly to Associates and Preferred Customers throughout the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, Mexico, Malaysia, the Philippines, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Thailand, France, Belgium, Colombia, Indonesia, Italy, Romania, Spain, and Germany. More information on USANA can be found at www.usana.com.

Wertpapier


