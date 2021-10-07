Investor Contact: Dan Fidell

Shawn Abner-Purnell Becomes VP of Diversity/Inclusion and Engagement; Honored in ROI-NJ’s List of Influential People of Color Along with Board Member

FOLSOM, NJ, October 7, 2021 – SJI (NYSE: SJI) remains committed to creating a culture of inclusion where differences are appreciated and respected. Consistent with this commitment, SJI is excited to see ROI-NJ recognize the company’s new Vice President of Diversity/Inclusion (D&I) and Engagement, Shawn Abner-Purnell, in its ROI Influencers: People of Color 2021 – Difference Makers List.

ROI-NJ’s list of influential people of color aims to highlight diverse leaders throughout the state whose talents and unique insights bring value to their respective organizations. ROI-NJ recognized Abner-Purnell for her ability to “create a culture of inclusion for all – one where every employee can feel comfortable bringing their best selves to work each day” through career development programs, D&I efforts and employee engagement. In addition to Abner-Purnell’s recognition, ROI-NJ recognized Sunita Holzer, who has served on SJI’s Board of Directors since 2011, for her work at Verisk Analytics, SJI and Rutgers’ School of Management and Labor Relations.