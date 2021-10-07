checkAd

FEMSA Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

MONTERREY, Mexico, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (“FEMSA”) (NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD) is pleased to invite you to participate in its Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call that will be held on:

Friday, October 29, 2021
10:00 AM Eastern Time
(9:00 AM Mexico City Time)

The call will be hosted by:

Francisco Camacho, Chief Corporate Officer

Eugenio Garza y Garza, Director of Finance and Corporate Development

Juan Fonseca, Director of Investor Relations


The quarterly results will be released on October 28 after markets close.

To participate in the conference call please dial
Toll Free US: (800) 263 0877
International: +1 (646) 828 8143
Conference ID: 1173151

The conference call will be webcast live through streaming audio. For details please visit http://ir.femsa.com

If you are unable to participate live, the conference call replay will be available on http://ir.femsa.com/results.cfm

FEMSA is a company that creates economic and social value through companies and institutions and strives to be the best employer and neighbor to the communities in which it operates. It participates in the retail industry through FEMSA Comercio, comprising a Proximity Division operating OXXO, a small-format store chain, a Health Division, which includes drugstores and related activities, and a Fuel Division, which operates the OXXO Gas chain of retail service stations. In the beverage industry, it participates through Coca-Cola FEMSA, the largest franchise bottler of Coca-Cola products in the world by volume; and in the beer industry, as the second largest shareholder of Heineken, one of the world’s leading brewers with operations in over 70 countries. FEMSA also participates in the logistics and distribution industry through its Strategic Business Unit, which additionally provides point-of-sale refrigeration and plastic solutions to its business units and third-party clients. Across its business units, FEMSA has more than 320,000 employees in 13 countries. FEMSA is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability MILA Pacific Alliance, the FTSE4Good Emerging Index and the Mexican Stock Exchange Sustainability Index, among other indexes that evaluate its sustainability performance. 

CONTACT: Media Contact
(52) 555-249-6843
comunicacion@femsa.com.mx
www.femsa.com

Investor Contact
(52) 818-328-6167
investor@femsa.com.mx
www.femsa.com/inversionista




