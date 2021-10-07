Hellman & Friedman matches EQT's competing offer at EUR 470 per share, remains committed to Strategic Partnership with zooplus AG

checkAd

7 October 2021 - London & Munich - On 14 September 2021, Zorro Bidco S.à r.l. (the "Bidder"), a holding company controlled by funds advised by Hellman & Friedman LLC ("Hellman & Friedman"), published the offer document in relation to its voluntary public takeover offer to all shareholders of zooplus AG. The offer (the "Offer") currently includes a cash consideration of EUR 460 per share, which constitutes a premium of 77% to the three-month volume weighted average share price prior to the initial announcement on 12 August 2021. Both the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of zooplus AG have supported the Offer and, as per their joint reasoned statement published on 28 September 2021, recommended to the shareholders of zooplus AG to accept the Offer.

On 6 October 2021, Pet Bidco GmbH, an investment vehicle indirectly held by investment funds which are managed and controlled by affiliates of EQT AB, published the offer document in relation to its competing takeover offer to all shareholders of zooplus AG, with a cash consideration of EUR 470 per zooplus share (the "EQT Offer").

The acceptance period of the EQT Offer expires on 3 November 2021. Under applicable law, therefore, the acceptance period of the ongoing Offer will now also be extended until 3 November 2021.

Under the terms of the Investment Agreement between the Bidder and zooplus AG, concluded with the aim to create a long-term strategic partnership, as well as under the terms of irrevocable tender commitments (the "Irrevocables") the Bidder has concluded with shareholders of zooplus AG for approximately 17% of zooplus AG's share capital, the Bidder is entitled to match any offer made, and in particular the amount of the consideration offered, by any competing bidder.

