Paymentus to Release Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Results on November 9, 2021

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (“Paymentus”) (NYSE: PAY), a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment technology solutions, will announce its third quarter financial results after the market close on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

The company will discuss the results in a webcast at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time) on November 9th. The webcast can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Paymentus website at ir.paymentus.com.

About Paymentus

Paymentus is a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions for more than 1,300 billers across North America. Our omni-channel platform provides consumers with easy-to-use, flexible and secure electronic bill payment experiences through their preferred payment channel and type. Paymentus’ proprietary Instant Payment NetworkTM, or IPN, extends our reach by connecting our IPN partners’ platforms and tens of thousands of billers to our integrated billing, payment, and reconciliation capabilities. Approximately 16 million consumers and businesses used the Paymentus platform to pay their bills and engage with our billers as of December 2020. For more information, please visit www.paymentus.com.

