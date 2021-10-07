Paymentus to Release Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Results on November 9, 2021

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (“Paymentus”) (NYSE: PAY), a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment technology solutions, will announce its third quarter financial results after the market close on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

The company will discuss the results in a webcast at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time) on November 9th. The webcast can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Paymentus website at ir.paymentus.com.