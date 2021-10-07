checkAd

SolarWinds to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, October 28

SolarWinds (NYSE: SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, today announced it will report its financial results for the third quarter of 2021 on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS CALL

SolarWinds will host a conference call to discuss its financial results for the third quarter of 2021 and its business at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT) on Thursday, October 28, 2021. A live webcast of the call will be available on the SolarWinds Investor Relations website at http://investors.solarwinds.com. A live dial-in will be available domestically at (888) 510-2008 and internationally at +1 (646) 960-0306. To access the live call, please dial in 5-10 minutes before the scheduled start time and enter the conference passcode 2975715 to gain access to the conference call. A replay of the webcast will be available on a temporary basis shortly after the event on the SolarWinds Investor Relations website.

The company will issue its earnings release, highlighting its third quarter of 2021 results at approximately 7:00 a.m. CT (8:00 a.m. ET/5:00 a.m. PT) on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCE

During the fourth quarter of 2021, SolarWinds executives plan to present at the following virtual investor conference.

  • RBC Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecom Conference on November 16, 2021

An audio webcast will be available at the time of the presentation and for a limited time thereafter at http://investors.solarwinds.com.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software. Our solutions give organizations worldwide—regardless of type, size, or complexity—the power to accelerate business transformation in today’s hybrid IT environments. We continuously engage with technology professionals—IT service and operations professionals, DevOps and SecOps professionals, and Database Administrators (DBAs) – to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures, applications, and environments. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK community, allow us to address customers’ needs now, and in the future. Our focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for observability, IT service management, application performance, and database management. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.

