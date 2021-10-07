ROHM’s 75W High Optical Output Laser Diode for LiDAR

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM Semiconductor today announced they have developed a high optical output laser diode , the RLD90QZW3, for applications such as AGVs (Automated Guided Vehicles) and service robots in the industrial equipment sector and robot vacuums in the consumer field that incorporate LiDAR for distance measurement and spatial recognition.

In recent years, LiDAR has been increasingly adopted in a wide range of applications that need to be automated to precisely measure distance and for spatial recognition. For such market trends, there is a need to improve the performance of laser diodes when used as light sources to increase detection distance and accuracy, while reducing power consumption.

ROHM meets this market requirement by establishing original patented technology to achieve narrower emission width. This contributes to a longer range and higher accuracy in LiDAR applications. In 2019, ROHM released the RLD90QZW5 25W laser diode that has been adopted primarily in the consumer electronics sector. This product expands applicability in the industrial sector by providing higher optical output.

The new RLD90QZW3 is a 75W infrared high optical output laser diode designed for LiDAR used in distance measurement and spatial recognition in 3D ToF (Time of Flight) systems. Leveraging original device development technology allows ROHM to achieve an unprecedented emission width of 225μm at equivalent optical output. This is 22% narrower than conventional products, improving beam characteristics. At the same time, uniform emission intensity together with low temperature dependence of the laser wavelength ensure stable performance – contributing to higher accuracy and expanding longer distances in various LiDAR applications. Moreover, a power conversion efficiency (which is at trade-off with narrow emission width) of 21% – the same as standard products (at a forward current of 24A and 75W output) – enables use without an increased power consumption.

The company's high power laser diode lineup for LiDAR is shown in Table 1. A broad range of design support data is also available on ROHM’s website free of charge, including optical circuit simulation models and application notes on drive circuit design. This is necessary for integration and evaluation that supports quick market introduction.

ROHM is currently developing even higher output 120W laser diodes for the automotive sector (AEC-Q102 qualified). Going forward, ROHM will continue to contribute to achieving safer, more convenient LiDAR-equipped applications.

Online Sales Information

Sales Launch Date: July 2021

Online Distributors: Digi-Key, Mouser, Farnell (scheduled for release by other online distributors)

Products: RLD90QZW3-00A

For more information, please visit www.rohm.com.

