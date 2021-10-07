checkAd

ROHM’s 75W High Optical Output Laser Diode for LiDAR

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2021, 23:00  |  19   |   |   

High density emission, along with the industry’s narrowest width, supports longer distances and higher accuracy in LiDAR-equipped applications

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM Semiconductor today announced they have developed a high optical output laser diode, the RLD90QZW3, for applications such as AGVs (Automated Guided Vehicles) and service robots in the industrial equipment sector and robot vacuums in the consumer field that incorporate LiDAR for distance measurement and spatial recognition.

In recent years, LiDAR has been increasingly adopted in a wide range of applications that need to be automated to precisely measure distance and for spatial recognition. For such market trends, there is a need to improve the performance of laser diodes when used as light sources to increase detection distance and accuracy, while reducing power consumption.

ROHM meets this market requirement by establishing original patented technology to achieve narrower emission width. This contributes to a longer range and higher accuracy in LiDAR applications. In 2019, ROHM released the RLD90QZW5 25W laser diode that has been adopted primarily in the consumer electronics sector. This product expands applicability in the industrial sector by providing higher optical output.

The new RLD90QZW3 is a 75W infrared high optical output laser diode designed for LiDAR used in distance measurement and spatial recognition in 3D ToF (Time of Flight) systems. Leveraging original device development technology allows ROHM to achieve an unprecedented emission width of 225μm at equivalent optical output. This is 22% narrower than conventional products, improving beam characteristics. At the same time, uniform emission intensity together with low temperature dependence of the laser wavelength ensure stable performance – contributing to higher accuracy and expanding longer distances in various LiDAR applications. Moreover, a power conversion efficiency (which is at trade-off with narrow emission width) of 21% – the same as standard products (at a forward current of 24A and 75W output) – enables use without an increased power consumption.

The company's high power laser diode lineup for LiDAR is shown in Table 1. A broad range of design support data is also available on ROHM’s website free of charge, including optical circuit simulation models and application notes on drive circuit design. This is necessary for integration and evaluation that supports quick market introduction.

ROHM is currently developing even higher output 120W laser diodes for the automotive sector (AEC-Q102 qualified). Going forward, ROHM will continue to contribute to achieving safer, more convenient LiDAR-equipped applications.

Online Sales Information

  • Sales Launch Date: July 2021
  • Online Distributors: Digi-Key, Mouser, Farnell (scheduled for release by other online distributors)
  • Products: RLD90QZW3-00A

For more information, please visit www.rohm.com.

Attachments 

CONTACT: Travis Moench
ROHM Semiconductor
858.625.3600
tmoench@rohmsemiconductor.com

Heather Savage
BWW Communications
720.295.0260
heather.savage@bwwcomms.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ROHM’s 75W High Optical Output Laser Diode for LiDAR High density emission, along with the industry’s narrowest width, supports longer distances and higher accuracy in LiDAR-equipped applicationsSanta Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ROHM Semiconductor today …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
Xos, Inc. Celebrates California Clean Air Day with Mayor of LA Eric Garcetti, Attends City of LA ...
Brunswick Corporation Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call October 28
Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint will Showcase All-IP Wireless Streaming Solutions at CABSAT 2021
Nevada Copper Provides Update on Accelerating Stope Production and Ramp-Up Progress and Announces ...
LMP Announces Closing of White Plains Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Outlook Therapeutics to Present at the 2021 American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) Annual ...
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Quarterly Revenue for its 2nd Fiscal Quarter 2022
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) a Clear Standout in Wellness, Cannabis Sectors
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins hires Chief Operating Officer, Kim Dwyer
AnPac Bio 2021 First Half Revenue Up 128.5% with Non-GAAP Loss Reduced by 18.3%
Ayr Wellness Inc. Announces Commencement of Noteholder Consent Solicitation
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...