Diversey Announces date of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

FORT MILL, S.C., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY), a leading provider of hygiene, infection prevention and cleaning solutions, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2021 financial results before market open on Friday, November 5, 2021. Management will also host a conference call on the day of the release (November 5, 2021) at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.



Interested parties may access the conference call live over the phone by dialing 1-877-407-0784 (Toll Free) or 1-201-689-8560 (Toll/International) and requesting the Diversey Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. Participants are asked to dial in a few minutes prior to the call to register for the event. The event will also be available live via webcast which can be accessed here.