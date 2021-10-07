Repare Therapeutics Issues Statement Regarding Inadvertent Issuance of Phase 1/2 TRESR RP-3500 Clinical Trial Abstract by the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference

“Repare was alerted to the ANE Conference’s inadvertent early issuance of an abstract highlighting the upcoming oral presentation of initial monotherapy clinical data from the Company’s ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of RP-3500. The Abstract highlights results taken from a very early cutoff date for the ongoing study, currently in its Phase 1 portion. The oral presentation, which will be delivered by Dr. Timothy Yap, MBBS, Ph.D., FRCP, Medical Director, Institute for Applied Cancer Science, Associate Professor, Department of Investigational Cancer Therapeutics, Division of Cancer Medicine, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas, and which is expect to take place on Friday, October 8, 2021 at 3:15 p.m. ET, will include both significantly more patient data as well as a later cut off date and consequent longer follow up.”

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (“Repare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RPTX), a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company, today issued the following statement concerning the inadvertent issuance of an abstract by the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics (“ANE Conference”) concerning an upcoming oral presentation of initial monotherapy clinical data from its ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of RP-3500:

The Company has also announced that it will host a virtual investor webcast on Friday, October 8, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET to further discuss the data, where Repare’s executive management team will be joined by Dr. Yap. This Company’s presentation will include additional updates from past the cutoff date for the ANE Conference presentation. The Company looks forward to both presentations and to sharing results from these substantial updates.

