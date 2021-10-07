checkAd

Repare Therapeutics Issues Statement Regarding Inadvertent Issuance of Phase 1/2 TRESR RP-3500 Clinical Trial Abstract by the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (“Repare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RPTX), a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company, today issued the following statement concerning the inadvertent issuance of an abstract by the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics (“ANE Conference”) concerning an upcoming oral presentation of initial monotherapy clinical data from its ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of RP-3500:

“Repare was alerted to the ANE Conference’s inadvertent early issuance of an abstract highlighting the upcoming oral presentation of initial monotherapy clinical data from the Company’s ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of RP-3500. The Abstract highlights results taken from a very early cutoff date for the ongoing study, currently in its Phase 1 portion. The oral presentation, which will be delivered by Dr. Timothy Yap, MBBS, Ph.D., FRCP, Medical Director, Institute for Applied Cancer Science, Associate Professor, Department of Investigational Cancer Therapeutics, Division of Cancer Medicine, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas, and which is expect to take place on Friday, October 8, 2021 at 3:15 p.m. ET, will include both significantly more patient data as well as a later cut off date and consequent longer follow up.”

Company Virtual Investor Webcast Event Details

The Company has also announced that it will host a virtual investor webcast on Friday, October 8, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET to further discuss the data, where Repare’s executive management team will be joined by Dr. Yap. This Company’s presentation will include additional updates from past the cutoff date for the ANE Conference presentation. The Company looks forward to both presentations and to sharing results from these substantial updates.

To join the Company’s live video webcast, go to the Investor section of the Company’s website at https://ir.reparerx.com/news-and-events/events. The Webcast will begin at 5:00 p.m. ET on Friday, October 8, 2021. A webcast replay will also be archived for at least 30 days.

About Repare Therapeutics’ SNIPRx Platform

Repare’s SNIPRx platform is a genome-wide CRISPR-based screening approach that utilizes proprietary isogenic cell lines to identify novel and known synthetic lethal gene pairs and the corresponding patients who are most likely to benefit from the Company’s therapies based on the genetic profile of their tumors. Repare’s platform enables the development of precision therapeutics in patients whose tumors contain one or more genomic alterations identified by SNIPRx screening, in order to selectively target those tumors in patients most likely to achieve clinical benefit from resulting product candidates.

