Element Fleet Management Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

Date: November 10, 2021 Time: 7:00 p.m. (Eastern Time)

TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX: EFN) (“Element” or the “Company”), the largest pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world, will hold its third quarter results conference call and webcast for investors and analysts on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. ET. Element’s financial and operating results for the period will be issued after market close on the same Wednesday, November 10, 2021 and will be available on the Company’s website at www.elementfleet.com/investors.

The conference call and webcast can be accessed as follows:

Webcast: http://services.choruscall.ca/links/elementfleet20211110.html
   
Telephone Click here to join the call most efficiently,
  or dial one of the following numbers to speak with an operator:
   
  Canada/USA toll-free: 1-800-319-4610
   
  International: +1-604-638-5340

The webcast will be available on the Company’s website for three months thereafter. A taped recording of the conference call may be accessed through December 10, 2021 by dialing 1-800-319-6413 or +1-604-638-9010 and entering the access code 7883.

About Element Fleet Management Corp.

Element Fleet Management (TSX: EFN) is the largest pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world, providing the full range of fleet services and solutions to a growing base of loyal, world-class clients – corporates, governments and not-for-profits – across North America, Australia and New Zealand. Element enjoys proven resilient cash flow, a significant proportion of which is returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks; a scalable operating platform that magnifies revenue growth into earnings growth; and an evolving capital-lighter business model that enhances return on equity. Element’s services address every aspect of clients’ fleet requirements, from vehicle acquisition and maintenance to accident recovery and remarketing. Clients benefit from Element’s expertise as the largest fleet solutions provider in its markets, offering unmatched economies of scale and insight used to reduce fleet operating costs and improve productivity and performance. For more information, visit www.elementfleet.com/investors. 

CONTACT: Contact:

Michael Barrett
Vice President, Investor Relations 
(416) 646-5698
mbarrett@elementcorp.com




