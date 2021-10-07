checkAd

Berry Achieves Its First North America ISCC PLUS Certifications, Globally Totaling 39 Locations

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY) announced today its first three sites in North America to achieve the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS designation to support its growing North America based customer demand for more sustainable packaging. With many brand owners searching for pathways to achieve their sustainability goals, inclusive of renewable or recycled material use in their packaging, Berry’s ISCC PLUS certified facilities can provide customers with assurance of a product’s material composition. These materials meet the ISCC’s standards for recycled, renewable, and recycled-renewable materials, providing traceability along the supply chain, verifying that certified companies meet high environmental and social standards.

ISCC PLUS Certification Highlights

  • Allows Berry to bring in-demand certified circular products to market, presenting customers with options for advanced recycled materials on a mass balance basis to meet their sustainability goals.
  • Crosses multiple product lines, allowing customers the potential to leverage Berry’s broad expertise across a number of manufacturing processes for the certified resins.
  • Validates the “mass balance approach,” tracking the quantity and sustainability characteristics of recycled and/or renewable content in the value chain, and attributing it based on verifiable bookkeeping with predefined and transparency requirements.

“We are on a journey to a circular, net-zero economy. ISCC PLUS certification is a critical milestone on that journey because it allows Berry to provide our customers products made from certified circular plastic. By using mass balance, ISCC PLUS certification also helps accelerate the transition by allowing recycled and/or renewable feed stocks to be processed on the same world-scale assets as traditional resins while supporting the long-term vision of decoupling from virgin fossil fuel use,” said Diane Marret, Director of Sustainability for Berry’s North American Consumer Packaging Division.

The Company’s facilities in Evansville, Indiana; Nashville, Tennessee; and Odon, Indiana, have been awarded the certificate from SCS Global Services. Processes currently located at the newly-certified sites include thermoforming, injection molding, lamination, blown film, and cast extrusion. Products made in these facilities primarily serve the food, beverage, foodservice, personal care, and healthcare markets and include products such as primary rigid and flexible packaging, breathable films for surgical garments, and hygiene products such as baby diapers, feminine care, and adult incontinence.

Through the addition of these sites, Berry has a total of 39 manufacturing facilities across three continents which boast the ISCC PLUS certification.

This Berry certification is an important first step toward delivering on growing consumer expectations in transparency of their purchases. With the ISCC PLUS certification Berry can produce products substituting a percentage or 100 percent of the virgin resin with certified circular polymers, delivering identical material performance as virgin feedstock.

About Berry

At Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY), we create innovative packaging and engineered products that we believe make life better for people and the planet. We do this every day by leveraging our unmatched global capabilities, sustainability leadership, and deep innovation expertise to serve customers of all sizes around the world. Harnessing the strength in our diversity and industry leading talent of 47,000 global employees across more than 285 locations we partner with customers to develop, design, and manufacture innovative products with an eye toward the circular economy. The challenges we solve and the innovations we pioneer benefit our customers at every stage of their journey. For more information, visit our website, or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

