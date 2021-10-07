checkAd

Marcus & Millichap Capital Corporation Enters Strategic Alliance with M&T Realty Capital Corporation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2021, 23:14  |  29   |   |   

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today that its financing subsidiary, Marcus & Millichap Capital Corporation (MMCC) has entered into a strategic alliance with M&T Realty Capital Corporation (M&T Realty Capital). The strategic alliance will enable MMCC to provide clients with increased access to M&T Realty Capital’s affordable and conventional multifamily agency financing through a highly streamlined process with dedicated resources. M&T Realty Capital is a Fannie Mae DUS lender and an approved Freddie Mac multifamily lender for Freddie Mac’s Conventional and Targeted Affordable Housing loans.

As part of MMCC’s ongoing expansion, the alliance includes a preferred stock investment in M&T Realty Capital and the ability for MMCC to indemnify M&T Realty Capital for 50% of the credit risk losses for certain loans originated by MMCC through M&T Realty Capital’s Fannie Mae DUS platform. The strategic alliance will enable MMCC originators to access M&T Realty Capital’s streamlined underwriting and efficient transaction execution in this critical capital markets segment. Under the agreement, MMCC originators will continue to have the ability to clear the market on behalf of each client. Additionally, they will have access to M&T Realty Capital’s dedicated tools, resources, and expansive lending capacity, which are expected to significantly grow agency market share for MMCC’s sourcing business and M&T Realty Capital’s loan origination business.

In January 2021, MMCC named Evan Denner as Executive Vice President and Head of Business. Denner was instrumental in co-designing the partnership with Michael Berman, President and CEO of M&T Realty Capital, along with Beekman Advisors, who advised MMCC on the alliance. To further build MMCC’s ability to expand its clients’ access to agency financing, Paul Lewis, who spent nearly 20 years at Fannie Mae, joined in January. Lewis is a Senior Vice President and Director of Agency Programs.

Hessam Nadji, President and CEO of Marcus & Millichap stated: “MMCC is well positioned to work seamlessly with M&T Realty Capital to expand agency financing for our multifamily clients with better tools and resources for our originators. Marcus & Millichap is the leader in multifamily brokerage and will better integrate agency financing with our client value proposition. The investment in this strategic alliance and willingness to indemnify M&T RCC for credit risk losses is driven by the agencies’ historically strong multifamily loan performance and very low losses, coupled with significant upside in growing our internal financing capture rate and M&T’s unique ability to enhance our client services.”

Seite 1 von 3


Marcus & Millichap Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Capital Corporation Enters Strategic Alliance with M&T Realty Capital Corporation Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today that its financing subsidiary, Marcus & Millichap Capital Corporation (MMCC) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Moderna to Build State-of-the-Art mRNA Facility in Africa to Manufacture up to 500 Million Doses ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
CARDNET Selects HPE GreenLake to Provide a Secure, Scalable Platform for Digital Payments and ...
PAVmed Acquires EsophaCap Manufacturer CapNostics LLC
High Tide Enters U.K. Market Through Acquisition of Blessed CBD
NNOX ALERT: Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit
The Very Good Food Company Appoints CPG & Food Service Industry Leader to Board of Directors in ...
Cadence Accelerates System Innovation with Breakthrough Integrity 3D-IC Platform
The Very Good Food Company Addresses Market Rumors in Advance of Anticipated NASDAQ Listing
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
24.09.21Institutional Property Advisors Closes $155 Million Multifamily Asset Sale in Suburban North Phoenix
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21Marcus & Millichap, Inc. to Present at KBW’s Virtual CRE Day Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten