Granite Wins Eight Excellence Awards from NSSGA

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2021   

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced it has been awarded eight 2021 Awards of Excellence from the National Stone, Sand & Gravel Association (NSSGA). NSSGA is the leading association for aggregate producers and the equipment manufacturers and service providers who support the industry. Its members produce more than 90% of the crushed stone and 70% of the sand and gravel used in the United States each year.

The Awards of Excellence program recognizes “NSSGA member company operations’ achievements in the areas of Community Relations, Environmental and Safety Excellence.” Granite secured awards in all three areas, with four Environmental Awards (two gold, one silver, one bronze), one Safety Award (gold), and three Community Relations Awards (all bronze).

“This recognition from NSSGA confirms what we already know about Granite: we have consistently high standards and dedicated employees who make excellence their mission,” said Granite Vice President of Construction Materials Brad Estes. “On behalf of our plant and facilities teams, thank you to the NSSGA for this acknowledgement of our efforts.”

“We at NSSGA congratulate you and your team on this achievement,” said NSSGA CEO, Michael Johnson. “Your continual efforts to operate your business in a way that is safe, environmentally responsible and as a trusted member of your community contribute to the health and success of the aggregates industry.”

Awards List:
GOLD:

Environmental Excellence

  1. Capay Facility, Esparto, CA
  2. Lockwood Facility, Reno, NV

Louis Griesemer Sterling Safety

  1. Granite Construction (companywide)

SILVER:

Environmental Excellence

  1. Handley Ranch Quarry, Gonzales, CA

BRONZE:

Community Relations Excellence

  1. Felton Quarry, Felton, CA
  2. Handley Ranch Quarry, Gonzales, CA
  3. Highway 175 Quarry, Lakeport, CA

Environmental Excellence

  1. Palmer Facility, Anchorage, AK

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure, and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

