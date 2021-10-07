Goodfellow Reports Its Results for the Third Quarter Ended August 31, 2021

DELSON, Quebec, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) announced today its financial results for the third quarter ended August 31, 2021. The Company reported a net income of $10.0 million or $1.17 per share compared to a net income of $6.7 million or $0.78 per share a year ago. Sales for the three months ended August 31, 2021 were $168.0 million compared to $138.8 million last year. Sales in Canada increased 22% compared to the same period a year ago, while sales in the United States increased 31% and export sales decreased 12%. Selling, administrative and general expenses increased overall by $2.4 million.



For the nine months ended August 31, 2021, the Company reported a net income of $27.8 million or $3.24 per share compared to a net income of $8.0 million or $0.94 per share a year ago. Sales were $472.9 million compared to $331.5 million last year. Sales in Canada increased 47% compared to the same period a year ago, while sales in the United States increased 17% and export sales increased 8% compared to the same period a year ago. On the operating side, selling, administrative and general expenses increased overall by $11.5 million.