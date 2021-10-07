checkAd

Chalice Brands Ltd. Announces Appointment of Meghan Miller to Chief Operating Officer

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chalice Brands Ltd. (CSE: CHAL) (OTCQB: CHALF) (“Chalice” or the “Company”), a premier consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in retail, production, processing, wholesale, and distribution, is pleased to announce the promotion of Meghan Miller to Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Chalice Brands, effective immediately.

As Chief Operating Officer, Meghan Miller acts as a bridge between the Company’s seasoned farmers and business community. Her work with Chalice Brands highlights Miller’s passion for conscious collaboration and positions her to help both sectors seamlessly navigate the industry’s evolution together.

Miller has oversight in every step of the seed-to-sale process with Chalice Brands’ vertically integrated cultivation operation, which operates 16 retail locations in Oregon. From the beginning stages of cultivation, Miller helps nurture the budding plants in the Company’s greenhouse grow, located at Bald Peak, the highest point in the Chehalem Mountains; then ensures manufacturing best practices and collaborates with farmers. Her expertise has elevated Chalice’s breeding facility with unmatched legacy through its state-of-the-art proprietary genetics program.

“Meghan Miller has been instrumental over the past year in balancing the science and art of running a disciplined cannabis business,” said Jeff Yapp, Chief Executive Officer and President. “We are excited for Meghan’s seamless transition into the role of COO which will ensure we are well positioned and prepared for Chalice’s short- and long-term growth and expansion. Her appointment will drive even closer alignment between our sales and production, to ensure we always have the right product at the right time for our retail and wholesale teams, better leveraging the many growth opportunities we will be closing in the coming year.”

Familiar with the small-scale cannabis farming community, Miller became Chief Cultivation and Cannabis Community Officer in February 2021 after observing the need for a moderator between farmers and the industry’s increasingly corporate environment. A natural connector, Miller excels in working with clients across all cannabis markets. Miller’s approach enabled her to establish a global network from the fields of science, genomics, cultivation R&D, distribution and licensing, encompassing the entire supply chain. She has been crucial in co-creating success with some of the most respected cultivation facilities and cannabis brands in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Jamaica, and Columbia. Prior to her work with Chalice Brands beginning in 2019, Miller honed her cannabis expertise by serving in a variety of influential positions within the cannabis market, including being a DEM Certified Educator and founder of Benevolent Roots Consulting.

