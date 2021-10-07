Two Banks Partner on $4K Grant to Shreveport Nonprofit

Red River Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) have partnered to award $4,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds to Image Changers, a nonprofit based in Shreveport, Louisiana.

From left: Jennifer Elliott, Red River Bank; Damon Humphrey, Image Changers; Jill Drodge, Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas; and Judy Madison, Red River Bank; celebrate a $4,000 grant award to Image Changers of Shreveport, Louisiana. (Photo: Business Wire)

The funding was celebrated during a ceremonial check presentation on October 7.

“This is the second year that Red River Bank and FHLB Dallas have supported us with the PGP, and it is greatly appreciated as we work to expand our services and our reach,” said Damon Humphrey, president and executive director of Image Changers. The funding will help the organization cover costs of planning for its long-range goals of furthering economic development, homeownership and educational opportunities for low- to moderate-income families.

“We are pleased to support nonprofits such as Image Changers that are improving the quality of life for members of our Shreveport community,” said Jannease Seastrunk, Red River Bank senior vice president and community relations officer. “This PGP grant will provide them additional resources to grow, and we are honored to be a part of it.”

For 2021, FHLB Dallas awarded $400,000 in PGP grants, and its members provided an additional $200,250 for an impact of more than $600,000 in its five-state District of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas.

“The relationship between FHLB Dallas and its members promotes grassroots community outreach in the cities where our members operate,” said Greg Hettrick, first vice president and director of Community Investment at FHLB Dallas. “We value this partnership with Red River Bank, which has been very involved in our community investment initiatives.”

See the complete list of the 2021 PGP grant recipients. For more information about the 2021 PGP grants and other FHLB Dallas community investment products and programs, please visit fhlb.com/pgp.

About Red River Bank

Red River Bank is a Louisiana state-chartered bank established in Alexandria, Louisiana, in 1999 that provides a fully integrated suite of banking products and services tailored to the needs of its commercial and retail customers. Red River Bank operates from a network of 26 banking centers throughout Louisiana and one combined loan and deposit production office in Lafayette, Louisiana. Red River Bank is a subsidiary of Red River Bancshares, Inc., which trades under the trading symbol RRBI on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Learn more at www.redriverbank.net.

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is one of 11 district banks in the FHLBank System created by Congress in 1932. FHLB Dallas, with total assets of $58.6 billion as of June 30, 2021, is a member-owned cooperative that supports housing and community development by providing competitively priced loans and other credit products to approximately 800 members and associated institutions in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. For more information, visit our website at fhlb.com.

