Avant Brands Announces Date of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Details

Kelowna, BC, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avant Brands Inc. (TSX:AVNT) (OTCQX: AVNTBF) (FRA: 1BUP) (“ Avant ” or the “ Company ”), an award-winning leading producer of handcrafted, high quality cannabis products, is pleased to announce it will release its financial results for the three months ended August 31, 2021 on October 13, 2021 after-market. Management will host a conference call to discuss the financial results for Avant on October 14, 2021 at 5.00pm Eastern Time. Conference Call Date: October 14, 2021 Time: 5.00pm Eastern Time Canada/USA TF: 1-800-319-4610 International Toll: +1-604-638-5340

A transcript of the call will be posted on the Company’s website at www.avantbrands.ca within 48 hours of the call.Avant is an innovative, market-leading cannabis brand house. Avant has multiple licenced and operational production facilities across Canada, which produce high-quality, handcrafted cannabis products for our highly desired, and award-winning consumer brands, sold across both recreational and medical channels.Avant’s recreational consumer brands includes BLK MKT Tenzo , Cognōscente and Treehugger, all produced from rare and exceptional cultivars, and sold in British Columbia, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, and Yukon. The Company’s medical cannabis brand, GreenTec, is distributed nationwide, directly to qualified patients through its GreenTec Medical portal, and through various medical cannabis partners.Avant is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: AVNT), and cross-trades on the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: AVTBF) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA: 1BUP). The Company is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia and has operations in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.To learn more about Avant, to access the investor presentation, or learn more about its consumer brands, please visit www.avantbrands.ca