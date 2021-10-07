Avant Brands Announces Date of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Details
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 07.10.2021, 23:52 | 30 | 0 |
Kelowna, BC, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avant Brands Inc. (TSX:AVNT) (OTCQX: AVNTBF) (FRA: 1BUP) (“Avant” or the “Company”), an award-winning leading
producer of handcrafted, high quality cannabis products, is pleased to announce it will release its financial results for the three months ended August 31, 2021 on October 13, 2021 after-market.
Management will host a conference call to discuss the financial results for Avant on October 14, 2021 at 5.00pm Eastern Time.
Conference Call
Date: October 14, 2021
Time: 5.00pm Eastern Time
Canada/USA TF: 1-800-319-4610
International Toll: +1-604-638-5340
A transcript of the call will be posted on the Company’s website at www.avantbrands.ca within 48 hours of the call.
About Avant Brands
Avant is an innovative, market-leading cannabis brand house. Avant has multiple licenced and operational production facilities across Canada, which produce high-quality, handcrafted cannabis products for our highly desired, and award-winning consumer brands, sold across both recreational and medical channels.
Avant’s recreational consumer brands includes BLK MKT, Tenzo, Cognōscente and Treehugger, all produced from rare and exceptional cultivars, and sold in British Columbia, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, and Yukon. The Company’s medical cannabis brand, GreenTec, is distributed nationwide, directly to qualified patients through its GreenTec Medical portal, and through various medical cannabis partners.
Avant is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: AVNT), and cross-trades on the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: AVTBF) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA: 1BUP). The Company is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia and has operations in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.
To learn more about Avant, to access the investor presentation, or learn more about its consumer brands, please visit www.avantbrands.ca
Forward-Looking Information
This news release includes certain “forward-looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: the timing for release of financial results and the related conference call; and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Examples include statements that the Company will operate in a fiscally disciplined manner; build long-term shareholder value; reduce operational expenses; or increase its revenue and gross margins.
About Avant Brands
Avant is an innovative, market-leading cannabis brand house. Avant has multiple licenced and operational production facilities across Canada, which produce high-quality, handcrafted cannabis products for our highly desired, and award-winning consumer brands, sold across both recreational and medical channels.
Avant’s recreational consumer brands includes BLK MKT, Tenzo, Cognōscente and Treehugger, all produced from rare and exceptional cultivars, and sold in British Columbia, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, and Yukon. The Company’s medical cannabis brand, GreenTec, is distributed nationwide, directly to qualified patients through its GreenTec Medical portal, and through various medical cannabis partners.
Avant is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: AVNT), and cross-trades on the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: AVTBF) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA: 1BUP). The Company is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia and has operations in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.
To learn more about Avant, to access the investor presentation, or learn more about its consumer brands, please visit www.avantbrands.ca
Forward-Looking Information
This news release includes certain “forward-looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: the timing for release of financial results and the related conference call; and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Examples include statements that the Company will operate in a fiscally disciplined manner; build long-term shareholder value; reduce operational expenses; or increase its revenue and gross margins.
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0