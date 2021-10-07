Avant Brands Announces Date of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Details

Kelowna, BC, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avant Brands Inc. (TSX:AVNT) (OTCQX: AVNTBF) (FRA: 1BUP) (“Avant” or the “Company”), an award-winning leading producer of handcrafted, high quality cannabis products, is pleased to announce it will release its financial results for the three months ended August 31, 2021 on October 13, 2021 after-market. Management will host a conference call to discuss the financial results for Avant on October 14, 2021 at 5.00pm Eastern Time.



Conference Call

Date: October 14, 2021

Time: 5.00pm Eastern Time

Canada/USA TF: 1-800-319-4610

International Toll: +1-604-638-5340



