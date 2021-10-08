Alcanna Inc. to be Acquired by Sundial Growers Inc.

All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated



Alcanna shareholders to receive $9.12 in Sundial common shares per Alcanna common share

The transaction price represents a premium of 39% to Alcanna’s 10-day VWAP on the TSX preceding the signing of the LOI (September 1, 2021) and a 23% premium to the 10-day VWAP preceding the September 15, 2021 press release regarding recent trading activity (unaffected date)

The transaction delivers near term value creation for Alcanna shareholders and an opportunity to be part of a larger and significantly more liquid company

The transaction has received the unanimous approval of Alcanna’s Board of Directors

EDMONTON, Alberta, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alcanna Inc. (the “Company” or “Alcanna”) (TSX: CLIQ) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an arrangement agreement (the “Agreement”) with Sundial Growers Inc. (“Sundial”) (NASDAQ: SNDL) pursuant to which Sundial will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Alcanna for $9.12 per share for fully diluted consideration of approximately $346 million (the “Transaction”).

Under the terms of the Agreement, Alcanna shareholders will receive, for each Alcanna common share held, 10.69 Sundial common shares (the “Exchange Ratio”) (based on the volume weighted average price (“VWAP”) of Sundial common shares on the Nasdaq for the 10-day period ending October 6, 2021 and converted to Canadian dollars). Upon closing, existing Alcanna shareholders will own approximately 16% of the outstanding Sundial common shares.