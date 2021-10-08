Alcanna Inc. to be Acquired by Sundial Growers Inc.

checkAd

All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated

  • Alcanna shareholders to receive $9.12 in Sundial common shares per Alcanna common share
  • The transaction price represents a premium of 39% to Alcanna’s 10-day VWAP on the TSX preceding the signing of the LOI (September 1, 2021) and a 23% premium to the 10-day VWAP preceding the September 15, 2021 press release regarding recent trading activity (unaffected date)
  • The transaction delivers near term value creation for Alcanna shareholders and an opportunity to be part of a larger and significantly more liquid company
  • The transaction has received the unanimous approval of Alcanna’s Board of Directors

EDMONTON, Alberta, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alcanna Inc. (the “Company” or “Alcanna”) (TSX: CLIQ) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an arrangement agreement (the “Agreement”) with Sundial Growers Inc. (“Sundial”) (NASDAQ: SNDL) pursuant to which Sundial will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Alcanna for $9.12 per share for fully diluted consideration of approximately $346 million (the “Transaction”).

Under the terms of the Agreement, Alcanna shareholders will receive, for each Alcanna common share held, 10.69 Sundial common shares (the “Exchange Ratio”) (based on the volume weighted average price (“VWAP”) of Sundial common shares on the Nasdaq for the 10-day period ending October 6, 2021 and converted to Canadian dollars). Upon closing, existing Alcanna shareholders will own approximately 16% of the outstanding Sundial common shares.

“This transaction represents immediate value creation for our shareholders as well as a meaningful ownership position in a large and rapidly growing diversified company,” said James Burns, Vice Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Alcanna. “Having reviewed various strategic alternatives for Alcanna over the past 18 months, I am confident that the transaction with Sundial offers the best alternative for Alcanna.”

“We are excited to welcome Alcanna into the Sundial organization,” said Zach George, Chief Executive Officer of Sundial. “Alcanna’s stable and growing cash flow profile and best in class retail operations expertise will further accelerate our retail growth strategy and also allow us to focus more management effort on our rapidly expanding investment arm.”

KEY TRANSACTION HIGHLIGHTS

  • Immediate shareholder value creation from attractive premium
    • 39% premium to Alcanna’s 10-day VWAP on the date of signing the letter of intent (“LOI”) (September 1, 2021)
  • Crystallization of significant longer term value creation
    • $9.12 per Alcanna share represents a 104% increase from one year ago (based on the Alcanna closing price of $4.48 on the TSX on October 6, 2020)
  • Significantly enhanced market liquidity
    • Sundial’s daily average trading value for the last 30 trading days has been approximately US$52.5 million on the Nasdaq versus approximately C$1.1 million for Alcanna on the TSX
  • Participation in a rapidly growing diversified business
    • Sundial has created a diverse business that now includes significant retail (including recently acquired Inner Spirit), production, brands, and investment businesses
  • Access to significant capital to fund future growth
    • Sundial has a current unrestricted cash position of approximately C$628.2 million and marketable securities of approximately C$114.8 million
  • Preservation of Alcanna’s business, brands and leading team
    • Alcanna’s operations will continue on and grow under the Sundial parent
    • Alcanna has the right to nominate one director to the Sundial board of directors
