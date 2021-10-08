checkAd

Capital Senior Living Sets the Record Straight for Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.10.2021, 00:35  |  23   |   |   

Capital Senior Living Corporation (“Capital Senior Living” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CSU), a leading owner-operator of senior living communities across the United States, today sent a letter to its shareholders setting the record straight around its plans to raise up to $154.8 million through a series of recently amended financing transactions between the Company and Conversant Capital (the “Amended Transactions”).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211007006066/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire) Figure 1 (1) Represents initial capital raise exclusive of incremental $25 million accordion

(Graphic: Business Wire) Figure 1 (1) Represents initial capital raise exclusive of incremental $25 million accordion

The Company also recently issued a supplemental presentation rebutting several misleading and factually inaccurate claims made in recent public statements by Ortelius Advisors (“Ortelius”) and Invictus Global Management (“Invictus”), which is available at https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1043000/000119312521293772/d24 ....

The full text of the letter is below.

October 7, 2021

Dear Capital Senior Living Shareholders,

As you know, we will hold a Special Meeting of Stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) on October 22, 2021, to approve plans to raise up to $154.8 million through the combination of:

  1. The private placement of convertible preferred stock, common stock and warrants to Conversant Capital (“Conversant”);
  2. An amended common stock rights offering to our existing stockholders, with a revised subscription price of $30 per share; and
  3. An incremental $25 million accordion from Conversant for future investment at the Company’s option, subject to certain conditions (collectively, the “Amended Transactions”).

We, the members of your Board of Directors (the “Board”), believe that the Amended Transactions are in the best interests of shareholders and are writing today to strongly urge you to support the Amended Transactions to protect your investment in the Company.

The Reality is Simple

  • CSU is over-levered, with no unencumbered assets. Based on our current cash burn and near-term liabilities, the Company will likely run out of cash by year-end.
  • The Amended Transactions provide immediate liquidity to address working capital deficits, fund greatly needed capital expenditures, resolve near-term debt maturities, and stabilize the Company.
  • There are no credible, actionable and immediate alternatives to the Amended Transactions that will resolve the Company’s urgent need for significant capital.
  • Voting against the Amended Transactions likely will send the Company down the path of insolvency.

Unfortunately, recent public statements by Ortelius Advisors (“Ortelius”) and Invictus Global Management (“Invictus”) contain numerous misleading claims regarding the Company’s financial situation and the Amended Transactions. It is not in the best interests of CSU or its shareholders to respond point-by-point to the activist investors’ attacks on the Company, its Board and its advisors – but it is critical that shareholders understand the facts:

Seite 1 von 7
Capital Senior Living Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Capital Senior Living Sets the Record Straight for Shareholders Capital Senior Living Corporation (“Capital Senior Living” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CSU), a leading owner-operator of senior living communities across the United States, today sent a letter to its shareholders setting the record straight around its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Moderna to Build State-of-the-Art mRNA Facility in Africa to Manufacture up to 500 Million Doses ...
Cadence Accelerates System Innovation with Breakthrough Integrity 3D-IC Platform
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
CARDNET Selects HPE GreenLake to Provide a Secure, Scalable Platform for Digital Payments and ...
PAVmed Acquires EsophaCap Manufacturer CapNostics LLC
High Tide Enters U.K. Market Through Acquisition of Blessed CBD
NNOX ALERT: Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit
The Very Good Food Company Appoints CPG & Food Service Industry Leader to Board of Directors in ...
The Very Good Food Company Addresses Market Rumors in Advance of Anticipated NASDAQ Listing
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Merck and Ridgeback’s Investigational Oral Antiviral Molnupiravir Reduced the Risk of ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.10.21Ortelius Sends Letter to Stockholders Regarding its Vehement Opposition to Capital Senior Living's Amended Transactions with Conversant Capital
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21Capital Senior Living Enters into Amended and Restated Investment Agreement with Conversant Capital
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21Capital Senior Living Announces Postponement of Special Meeting of Stockholders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21Ortelius Issues Presentation Regarding its Opposition to Capital Senior Living’s Costly, Dilutive and Outsized Transactions with Conversant Capital
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21Capital Senior Living Announces August 2021 Occupancy
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21 Ortelius Sends Letter to Fellow Stockholders Regarding Alternatives to Capital Senior Living’s Proposed Transactions with Conversant Capital
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.09.21Capital Senior Living Announces Commencement of Rights Offering
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten