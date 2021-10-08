Capital Senior Living Sets the Record Straight for Shareholders

Capital Senior Living Corporation (“Capital Senior Living” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CSU), a leading owner-operator of senior living communities across the United States, today sent a letter to its shareholders setting the record straight around its plans to raise up to $154.8 million through a series of recently amended financing transactions between the Company and Conversant Capital (the “Amended Transactions”).

(Graphic: Business Wire) Figure 1 (1) Represents initial capital raise exclusive of incremental $25 million accordion

The Company also recently issued a supplemental presentation rebutting several misleading and factually inaccurate claims made in recent public statements by Ortelius Advisors (“Ortelius”) and Invictus Global Management (“Invictus”), which is available at https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1043000/000119312521293772/d24 ....

The full text of the letter is below.

October 7, 2021

Dear Capital Senior Living Shareholders,

As you know, we will hold a Special Meeting of Stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) on October 22, 2021, to approve plans to raise up to $154.8 million through the combination of:

The private placement of convertible preferred stock, common stock and warrants to Conversant Capital (“Conversant”); An amended common stock rights offering to our existing stockholders, with a revised subscription price of $30 per share; and An incremental $25 million accordion from Conversant for future investment at the Company’s option, subject to certain conditions (collectively, the “Amended Transactions”).

We, the members of your Board of Directors (the “Board”), believe that the Amended Transactions are in the best interests of shareholders and are writing today to strongly urge you to support the Amended Transactions to protect your investment in the Company.

The Reality is Simple

CSU is over-levered, with no unencumbered assets. Based on our current cash burn and near-term liabilities, the Company will likely run out of cash by year-end.

The Amended Transactions provide immediate liquidity to address working capital deficits, fund greatly needed capital expenditures, resolve near-term debt maturities, and stabilize the Company.

There are no credible, actionable and immediate alternatives to the Amended Transactions that will resolve the Company’s urgent need for significant capital.

Voting against the Amended Transactions likely will send the Company down the path of insolvency.

Unfortunately, recent public statements by Ortelius Advisors (“Ortelius”) and Invictus Global Management (“Invictus”) contain numerous misleading claims regarding the Company’s financial situation and the Amended Transactions. It is not in the best interests of CSU or its shareholders to respond point-by-point to the activist investors’ attacks on the Company, its Board and its advisors – but it is critical that shareholders understand the facts: