NuStar Energy L.P. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Results on November 4, 2021

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) today announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the third quarter 2021 earnings results, which will be released earlier that day. The conference call may be accessed by dialing toll-free 844/889-7787, reservation passcode 9989773. International callers may access the conference call by dialing 661/378-9931, reservation passcode 9989773. The partnership intends to have a playback available following the conference call, which may be accessed by dialing toll-free 855/859-2056, reservation passcode 9989773. International callers may access the playback by dialing 404/537-3406, reservation passcode 9989773.

Persons interested in listening to the live presentation or a replay via the internet may access the presentation directly at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qiscvwwz or by logging on to NuStar Energy L.P.’s website at www.nustarenergy.com.

NuStar Energy L.P., a publicly traded master limited partnership based in San Antonio, Texas, is one of the largest independent liquids terminal and pipeline operators in the nation. NuStar currently has approximately 10,000 miles of pipeline and 73 terminal and storage facilities that store and distribute crude oil, refined products, renewable fuels, ammonia and specialty liquids. The partnership’s combined system has approximately 72 million barrels of storage capacity, and NuStar has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. For more information, visit NuStar Energy L.P.’s website at www.nustarenergy.com and its Sustainability page at www.nustarenergy.com/Sustainability.

