checkAd

BRISTOL MYERS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Bristol-Myers Squibb Company - BMY

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.10.2021, 02:20  |  23   |   |   

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until December 6, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (“BMS” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BMY), if they received Contingent Value Rights (“CVRs”) (NYSE: BMY.RT) in exchange for their shares of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) pursuant to BMS’ acquisition of Celgene on November 20, 2019. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Bristol-Myers Squibb!
Long
Basispreis 51,62€
Hebel 7,97
Ask 0,66
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 67,26€
Hebel 7,45
Ask 0,72
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

If you received CVRs as above and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-bmy/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by December 6, 2021.

About the Lawsuit

On January 3, 2019, BMS and Celgene agreed to a merger under which Celgene shareholders would receive $50 in cash, one share of BMS common stock, and one CVR for each share of Celgene common stock. Each CVR would provide holders a contingent right to receive $9 in cash if certain milestones were reached, which consisted of FDA approval of three applications by certain deadline dates. On January 1, 2021, BMS announced that one of the deadlines had not been met and terminated the CVRs.

The lawsuit charges BMS with failing to take diligent efforts to meet the milestones, as required by the CVR agreement, in order to avoid paying the CVR buyout. As a result, the statements in the Joint Proxy concerning the efforts BMS would make to meet the milestones, the likelihood that the milestones would be met and the purported value of the CVRs were materially false and misleading when made.

The case is SM Merger/Arbitrage, L.P., et al., v. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, et al., 21-cv-8255.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California, Louisiana and New Jersey.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Auferstanden aus Ruinen? – Welche Zukunft hat Bristol Meyers Squibb?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BRISTOL MYERS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Bristol-Myers Squibb Company - BMY Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until December 6, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Moderna to Build State-of-the-Art mRNA Facility in Africa to Manufacture up to 500 Million Doses ...
Cadence Accelerates System Innovation with Breakthrough Integrity 3D-IC Platform
The Very Good Food Company Appoints CPG & Food Service Industry Leader to Board of Directors in ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
CARDNET Selects HPE GreenLake to Provide a Secure, Scalable Platform for Digital Payments and ...
High Tide Enters U.K. Market Through Acquisition of Blessed CBD
The Very Good Food Company Addresses Market Rumors in Advance of Anticipated NASDAQ Listing
PAVmed Acquires EsophaCap Manufacturer CapNostics LLC
FDA Advisory Committee Recommends Use of Investigational Drug Maribavir (TAK-620) to Treat ...
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
Merck and Ridgeback’s Investigational Oral Antiviral Molnupiravir Reduced the Risk of ...
The Very Good Food Company Announces Application to List on NASDAQ
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.10.21Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Phase 2 Study of Deucravacitinib in Patients With Moderate to Severe Ulcerative Colitis
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21Bristol Myers Squibb to Hold Investor Event on November 16
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol Myers Squibb’s Application for LAG-3-Blocking Antibody Relatlimab and Nivolumab Fixed-Dose Combination as First-Line Treatment for Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol Myers Squibb’s Application for Mavacamten for the Treatment of Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21Bristol Myers Squibb Data at the EADV 30th Anniversary Congress Highlight the Growing Body of Evidence on Deucravacitinib and Scientific Advancements for Patients with Serious Dermatologic Diseases
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Bristol Myers Squibb’s Applications for Opdivo (nivolumab) + Yervoy (ipilimumab) and Opdivo + Chemotherapy for Unresectable Advanced, Recurrent or Metastatic Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21New Cancer Therapies Continue to Develop and Give Hope in Rapidly Improving Oncology Space
PR Newswire (engl.) | Pressemitteilungen
20.09.21U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts for Priority Review Bristol Myers Squibb’s Application for LAG-3-Blocking Antibody Relatlimab and Nivolumab Fixed-Dose Combination as Treatment for Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.09.21Bristol Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Opdivo (nivolumab) + Chemotherapy for Patients with HER2-Negative Advanced or Metastatic Gastric, Gastroesophageal Junction or Esophageal Adenocarcinoma whose Tumors Express PD-L1 with CPS ≥ 5
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.09.21Five-Year Data from CheckMate -214 Show Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy (ipilimumab) Demonstrates Longest Median Overall Survival Currently Reported in Phase 3 Trial of Patients with Previously Untreated Advanced or Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten