BrainChip Takes the Wheel at Edge Computing World Global 2021

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN), (OTCQX: BRCHF), a leading provider of ultra-low power high performance artificial intelligence technology, today announced that Rob Telson, VP of Worldwide Sales and Marketing, will be a presenter at the Auto Edge Summit as part of Edge Computing World, October 13 at 1:25 p.m. PDT. Afterwards, Anil Mankar joins executives from Denso and Toyota on a panel discussion on Edge in Automotive at 1:55 p.m.

Telson’s presentation, “Intelligent AI Everywhere: Smart Transportation,” will provide information about how to easily apply efficient AI in smart transportation edge devices by implementing BrainChip’s Akida neural networking processor IP into a system on a chip or as standalone silicon. Akida leverages advanced neuromorphic computing as the engine to solve critical problems such as privacy, security, latency, low power requirements, with key features such as one-shot learning and computing on the device with no dependency on the cloud. These capabilities satisfy next-generation demands by achieving efficient, effective and easy AI functionality.

“Sensors at the edge require real-time computation, and managing both ultra-low power and latency requirements with traditional machine learning is extremely difficult when it comes to empowering smart intelligent edge sensors,” said Telson. “The Akida processor provides OEMs and car makers with a cost-effective and robust ability to perform real-time, in-vehicle preventative care by running noise and vibration analysis. I’m looking forward to sharing how BrainChip’s Akida makes intelligent AI to the edge easy at both my panel discussion and the roundtable with Denso and Toyota.”

BrainChip’s Akida is a revolutionary advanced neural networking processor that brings Artificial Intelligence to the Edge in a way that existing technologies are not capable. Akida is high-performance, small, ultra-low power and enables a wide array of edge capabilities. The Akida (NSoC) and intellectual property can be used in applications, including Smart Home, Smart Health, Smart City and Smart Transportation. These applications include, but are not limited to, home automation and remote controls, industrial IoT, robotics, security cameras, sensors, unmanned aircraft, autonomous vehicles, medical instruments, object detection, sound detection, odor and taste detection, gesture control and cybersecurity.

Taking place from October 12-15, Edge Computing World is the premier edge computing event. The virtual event will bring together more than 4,000 end users, ecosystem, and developers with unique learning and networking experiences to drive forward the adoption of edge computing. The event is free of charge. For more information or to register for the event, interested parties can visit https://www.edgecomputingworld.com/.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF)

BrainChip is a global technology company that is producing a groundbreaking neuromorphic processor that brings artificial intelligence to the edge in a way that is beyond the capabilities of other products. The chip is high performance, small, ultra-low power and enables a wide array of edge capabilities that include on-chip training, learning and inference. The event-based neural network processor is inspired by the spiking nature of the human brain and is implemented in an industry standard digital process. By mimicking brain processing BrainChip has pioneered a processing architecture, called Akida, which is both scalable and flexible to address the requirements in edge devices. At the edge, sensor inputs are analyzed at the point of acquisition rather than through transmission via the cloud to a data center. Akida is designed to provide a complete ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory and smart transducer applications. The reduction in system latency provides faster response and a more power efficient system that can reduce the large carbon footprint of data centers.

Additional information is available at https://www.brainchipinc.com

Follow BrainChip on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/BrainChip_inc
Follow BrainChip on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7792006

