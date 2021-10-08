Orocobre Limited September Quarterly Report Briefing
BRISBANE, Australia, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orocobre Limited (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) (“Orocobre” or “the Company”) will release the September Quarterly
Production Report on Friday 22 October 2021. Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Martín Pérez de Solay will conduct a live webcast briefing at 10am AEST (Brisbane), 11am AEDT (Sydney, Melbourne). The
webcast briefing will be available via Orocobre’s website www.orocobre.com. Written questions may be submitted via the
webcast.
An archive copy of the briefing and Q&A session will subsequently be made available on the Company website.
