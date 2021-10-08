Orbsat Corp Expands the Role of its Executive Vice President, Paul R. Thomson, with Appointment as Chief Financial Officer

Company Names Andrew Cohen as New Senior Vice President of Operations to Support E-Commerce Expansion ProgramAVENTURA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Orbsat Corp (NASDAQ:OSAT, OSATW) ("Orbsat" or "the Company"), a global e-commerce provider of …

AVENTURA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Orbsat Corp (NASDAQ:OSAT, OSATW) ("Orbsat" or "the Company"), a global e-commerce provider of IoT and connectivity solutions, further to its recently announced strategic focus on building its global e-commerce capabilities, today announced that it has expanded the role of its Executive Vice President, Paul R. Thomson, appointing him as Chief Financial Officer replacing Mr. Sawar Uddin who has stepped down. The Company also named Andrew Cohen as Senior Vice President of Operations, a new role that will support Orbsat's ongoing e-commerce business development activities.

Mr. Thomson joined the Company as its Executive Vice President in August with responsibilities including overseeing the implementation of new enterprise technology infrastructure in support of expanded global e-commerce platform capabilities. Mr. Thomson has over 43 years of Finance and Enterprise Risk Management experience, supporting corporate growth through operational restructuring and business transactions including spending twelve years in public accounting with Price Waterhouse in the UK, Venezuela and the United States.

"I'm pleased that Paul has agreed to expand his responsibilities at Orbsat as our CFO where his extensive finance and business management expertise can further assist our team as we continue to build-out our global e-commerce platform," said Mr. Charles M. Fernandez, CEO and Executive Chairman of Orbsat.

Mr. Cohen who joins the Company as its Senior Vice President of Operations has 35 years of experience in the private equity and real estate sectors. From 1996 through 2009, he was a Partner at Apollo Real Estate Advisors, where he was involved in the acquisition, financing, asset management and disposition of office, residential, retail and hospitality properties throughout the United States. Earlier, Mr. Cohen was a Managing Director of First Atlantic Real Estate, where he was head of U.S. investments for a Europe-based fund. Most recently, Mr. Cohen was a Partner at Arel Capital, investing in multifamily assets on behalf of institutional and private investors. Mr. Cohen received his BA from Brown University and MBA from Columbia Business School.