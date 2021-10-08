CapStar Announces Date for Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (“CapStar”) (NASDAQ: CSTR) announced today that it will issue its third quarter 2021 earnings release after the market closes on October 21, 2021.



CapStar will also host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Friday, October 22, 2021 to discuss its financial results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session.