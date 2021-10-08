checkAd

Pyxis Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.10.2021, 04:24  |  12   |   |   

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: PYXS), a preclinical oncology company focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers and improve quality of life for patients, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 10,500,000 shares of common stock at an initial public offering price of $16.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Pyxis. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Pyxis, are expected to be $168.0 million. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on October 8, 2021 under the ticker symbol “PYXS.” The offering is expected to close on October 13, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Pyxis has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,575,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

BofA Securities, Jefferies, Credit Suisse and William Blair are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. LifeSci Capital is also acting as an underwriter for the offering.

Registration statements relating to the offering have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective on October 7, 2021. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the final prospectus may be obtained from BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; from Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com or by telephone at 877-821-7388; from Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis 31 Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560, Telephone:1-800-221-1037, or by email at usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; or from William Blair, Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606, or by telephone at(800) 621-0687 or by email at prospectus@williamblair.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any offer or sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Pyxis

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. is a preclinical oncology company focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers and improve quality of life for patients. Pyxis develops its product candidates with the objective to directly kill tumor cells, and to address the underlying pathologies created by cancer that enable its uncontrollable proliferation and immune evasion. Since its launch in 2019, Pyxis has developed a broad portfolio of novel antibody drug conjugate, or ADC, product candidates, and monoclonal antibody, or mAb, preclinical discovery programs that it is developing as monotherapies and in combination with other therapies.

Investor Contact
Ashley Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
arr@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact
Jason Braco, Ph.D.
LifeSci Communications
jbraco@lifescicomms.com 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pyxis Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: PYXS), a preclinical oncology company focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers and improve quality of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
Brunswick Corporation Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call October 28
Outlook Therapeutics to Present at the 2021 American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) Annual ...
SELLAS Life Sciences to Participate in Upcoming Conferences in October 2021
Bitfarms Signs Contracts and Commenced Construction of a 210-Megawatt Facility
Beam Global Receives First U.S. Marine Corps Order for EV ARC Off-Grid EV Charging and Energy ...
LMP Announces Closing of White Plains Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Quarterly Revenue for its 2nd Fiscal Quarter 2022
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) a Clear Standout in Wellness, Cannabis Sectors
Ayr Wellness Inc. Announces Commencement of Noteholder Consent Solicitation
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins hires Chief Operating Officer, Kim Dwyer
AnPac Bio 2021 First Half Revenue Up 128.5% with Non-GAAP Loss Reduced by 18.3%
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...