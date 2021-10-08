AgJunction Enters into Arrangement Agreement to be Acquired by KUBOTA Corporation for CAD $0.75 per Share in All Cash Deal

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgJunction Inc. (TSX: AJX) ("AgJunction"), a global provider of advanced guidance, autosteering, and autonomy solutions for precision agriculture applications, today announced that it has entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement") to be acquired by KUBOTA Corporation ("Kubota" or the "Purchaser"), a corporation headquartered in Osaka, Japan, in an all-cash transaction with a total equity value, on a fully diluted basis, of approximately CAD $91 million.



Under the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, Kubota will acquire AgJunction for CAD $0.75 per common share (the "Purchase Price"), representing a premium of approximately 60% to the closing price of the common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") on October 7, 2021, the last trading day prior to this announcement, and a 59% premium to AgJunction’s 30 day volume-weighted average share price on the TSX. The proposed transaction (the "Transaction") is to be completed by way of a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta).

The board of directors of AgJunction (the "Board"), based on the unanimous recommendation of its special committee of independent directors (the "Special Committee"), receipt of the Fairness Opinion (as defined below) and after consultation in its evaluation of the Transaction with legal and financial advisors, has: (i) unanimously approved the Arrangement Agreement, (ii) unanimously determined that the Transaction is fair to AgJunction shareholders and is in the best interests of AgJunction, and (iii) unanimously recommends that AgJunction shareholders vote in favor of the Transaction.

‎Ms. Lori Ell, Chair of the Board, commented, "We are pleased to announce this Transaction, which offers our shareholders a compelling opportunity to monetize their investment at an attractive valuation and significant premium to the current and historical trading price of the AgJunction shares. The Transaction is also expected to accelerate the execution of AgJunction's business plan, enhance access to additional customers and markets, provide efficiencies from greater scale and allows the opportunity for the retention of many AgJunction employees in the go-forward entity."