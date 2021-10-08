Sam’s Club Unveils Plans for Holiday Shopping Season

“Our members pay to shop with us, and they deserve a special experience,” said Megan Crozier, Chief Merchant, Sam’s Club. “Sam’s Club will ‘Bring the Merry’ with more this holiday season – more quality items in the club and online, more value, more ways to shop and more special experiences to delight our members all season long.”

Prepared for a holiday shopping season that’s expected to see the return of families and friends reuniting for traditional celebrations, Sam’s Club is poised to continue its historic momentum, announcing plans to “Bring the Merry” to members all season long. This year, Sam’s Club is going all out, offering twice the number of savings events compared to last year ; a new direct-to-home wine program ; higher quality gifts, food, décor and more ; and member experiences that deliver on the magic of the season.

Earlier Shopping, More Value All Season Long

Sam’s Club members recently said in a brand survey that they plan to shop for the holidays earlier this year. And 20 percent of those surveyed have already started fulfilling their gift lists.

In response, Sam’s Club is launching its shopping events earlier to give its members a jumpstart on savings and offering more events throughout the season – twice as many compared to last year. In addition to traditional savings events that feature merchandise across categories, Sam’s Club is introducing new events with curated collections of merchandise, such as “Holiday Home Prep” and “Appreciation Gifts” to help provide inspiration and make shopping easier. The new events will take place across five weekends in October, November and December.

Sam’s Club will also help eager shoppers prepare for the season through its first-ever holiday preview catalog. Many of the season’s top gifts, décor and entertaining items will be mapped out in a 35-page collection that arrives in mailboxes and will be posted on SamsClub.com in early October.

Holiday Experiences that Surprise & Delight

Sam’s Club plans to delight shoppers throughout the season with unexpected moments featuring celebrities, demos every week, and new, festive holiday signage and décor on both the exterior and interior of every club. And in five locations, Sam’s Club will host a Merry-ville in parking lots, where members can enjoy an over-the-top holiday experience including an ice-skating rink with special performances, and much more.