checkAd

Sam’s Club Unveils Plans for Holiday Shopping Season

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.10.2021, 06:00  |  12   |   |   

Prepared for a holiday shopping season that’s expected to see the return of families and friends reuniting for traditional celebrations, Sam’s Club is poised to continue its historic momentum, announcing plans to “Bring the Merry” to members all season long. This year, Sam’s Club is going all out, offering twice the number of savings events compared to last year; a new direct-to-home wine program; higher quality gifts, food, décor and more; and member experiences that deliver on the magic of the season.

“Our members pay to shop with us, and they deserve a special experience,” said Megan Crozier, Chief Merchant, Sam’s Club. “Sam’s Club will ‘Bring the Merry’ with more this holiday season – more quality items in the club and online, more value, more ways to shop and more special experiences to delight our members all season long.”

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Walmart Inc.!
Long
Basispreis 126,89€
Hebel 11,12
Ask 1,10
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 152,61€
Hebel 10,13
Ask 1,19
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Earlier Shopping, More Value All Season Long
 Sam’s Club members recently said in a brand survey that they plan to shop for the holidays earlier this year. And 20 percent of those surveyed have already started fulfilling their gift lists.

In response, Sam’s Club is launching its shopping events earlier to give its members a jumpstart on savings and offering more events throughout the season – twice as many compared to last year. In addition to traditional savings events that feature merchandise across categories, Sam’s Club is introducing new events with curated collections of merchandise, such as “Holiday Home Prep” and “Appreciation Gifts” to help provide inspiration and make shopping easier. The new events will take place across five weekends in October, November and December.

Sam’s Club will also help eager shoppers prepare for the season through its first-ever holiday preview catalog. Many of the season’s top gifts, décor and entertaining items will be mapped out in a 35-page collection that arrives in mailboxes and will be posted on SamsClub.com in early October.

Holiday Experiences that Surprise & Delight
 Sam’s Club plans to delight shoppers throughout the season with unexpected moments featuring celebrities, demos every week, and new, festive holiday signage and décor on both the exterior and interior of every club. And in five locations, Sam’s Club will host a Merry-ville in parking lots, where members can enjoy an over-the-top holiday experience including an ice-skating rink with special performances, and much more.

Seite 1 von 3
Walmart Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sam’s Club Unveils Plans for Holiday Shopping Season Prepared for a holiday shopping season that’s expected to see the return of families and friends reuniting for traditional celebrations, Sam’s Club is poised to continue its historic momentum, announcing plans to “Bring the Merry” to members all …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Moderna to Build State-of-the-Art mRNA Facility in Africa to Manufacture up to 500 Million Doses ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
The Very Good Food Company Appoints CPG & Food Service Industry Leader to Board of Directors in ...
CARDNET Selects HPE GreenLake to Provide a Secure, Scalable Platform for Digital Payments and ...
High Tide Enters U.K. Market Through Acquisition of Blessed CBD
The Very Good Food Company Addresses Market Rumors in Advance of Anticipated NASDAQ Listing
Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $172.5 Million Initial Public Offering, ...
FDA Advisory Committee Recommends Use of Investigational Drug Maribavir (TAK-620) to Treat ...
PAVmed Acquires EsophaCap Manufacturer CapNostics LLC
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
Merck and Ridgeback’s Investigational Oral Antiviral Molnupiravir Reduced the Risk of ...
The Very Good Food Company Announces Application to List on NASDAQ
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.10.21The Home Depot Teams Up with Walmart GoLocal to Enhance Local Delivery Capabilities
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.10.21Walmart Has Now Saved Customers Over $2 Billion in Money Transfer Fees
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21SUSE IM FOKUS: Plötzlich im Scheinwerferlicht
dpa-AFX | Analysen
29.09.21Walmart Reveals This Holiday Season’s Most-Wanted Toys with 8th Annual Top-Rated by Kids Toy List
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21Walmart Selects Epic to Help Customers Simplify Their Healthcare
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.09.213 Top-Wachstumsaktien, die man kaufen und ewig lange halten kann
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
24.09.21Walmart and Sam’s Club Now Administering Booster Shots
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21Walmart To Host ESG-Focused Discussion on Human Capital
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21Walmart Announces Closing of Inaugural $2 Billion Green Bond Issuance
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21Walmart Announces Pricing for Cash Tender Offer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten