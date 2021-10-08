Findings in New Book, Neurology in Migrants and Refugees, Presented at the World Congress of Neurology 2021, Raising Awareness on Neurological Issues Facing Migrants and Refugees

LONDON, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical professionals around the world now have a new resource to help them understand the challenges of treating and caring for migrants and refugees with neurological problems, thanks to a new book authored by a Specialty Group of neurologists and neuroscientists under the auspices of the World Federation of Neurology (WFN).

Neurology in Migrants and Refugees , which is a part of the WHO's Sustainable Development Goals series , discusses the scientific and epidemiological data of neurological diseases in migrants. It provides practical guidelines for the diagnosis and treatment of these diseases and examines the relationship between immigration and neurological diseases in migrants and refugees.