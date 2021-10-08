Findings in New Book, Neurology in Migrants and Refugees, Presented at the World Congress of Neurology 2021, Raising Awareness on Neurological Issues Facing Migrants and Refugees
LONDON, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical professionals around the world now have a new resource to help them understand the challenges of treating and caring for migrants and refugees with neurological problems, thanks to a new book authored by a Specialty Group of neurologists and neuroscientists under the auspices of the World Federation of Neurology (WFN).
Neurology in Migrants and Refugees, which is a part of the WHO's Sustainable Development Goals series, discusses the scientific and epidemiological data of neurological diseases in migrants. It provides practical guidelines for the diagnosis and treatment of these diseases and examines the relationship between immigration and neurological diseases in migrants and refugees.
The leaders of the WFN Migrant Neurology Specialty Group reported a wide range of impacts facing migrants based on years of research on the neurological care and treatment of migrants from all corners of the world to attendees of the World Congress of Neurology (WCN) on October 6, 2021.
Lead by Mustapha El Alaoui-Faris, professor of neurology and neuropsychology at the Mohammed-V University and director of the Alzheimer's Center of Rabat, Morocco; Antonio Federico, professor of neurology at the University of Siena, Italy; and Wolfgang Grisold, professor of neurology at the Medical University of Vienna, Austria and secretary-general of the World Federation of Neurology, the group's top findings include:
- Certain types of neurological diseases and disorders disproportionately affect migrants.
- Many migrants from Sub-Saharan Africa experience neurological complications as a result of AIDs.
- In North Africa, there are high rates of cases of movement disorders such as Parkinson's disease. Cases of epilepsy are common in Latin American migrants.
- Understanding the reasons for these commonalities helps advance treatment for migrants and broaden our understanding of these diseases.
Neurology in Migrants and Refugees also reports on the impact of specific neurological diseases on migrants including cerebrovascular diseases, epilepsy, dementia, movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, headache, stroke and functional and mental disorders.
0 Kommentare