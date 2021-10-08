checkAd

Trilogy International Partners Inc. Announces Preliminary Merger Discussions of 2degrees and Orcon Group

Autor: Accesswire
08.10.2021, 06:35  |  24   |   |   

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / Trilogy International Partners Inc. ("TIP Inc.") (TSX:TRL), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator announced today that it has entered into exclusive discussions with …

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / Trilogy International Partners Inc. ("TIP Inc.") (TSX:TRL), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator announced today that it has entered into exclusive discussions with Macquarie Asset Management and Aware Super to assess whether a merger of Two Degrees Group Limited ("2degrees") and Orcon Group Limited ("Orcon Group"), can be agreed on satisfactory terms. Trilogy is the majority owner of 2degrees. Orcon Group is owned by Vocus Group Limited ("Vocus Group"), which was previously listed on the ASX and acquired by Macquarie Asset Management and Aware Super in July 2021.

The potential merger would bring together 2degrees' and Orcon Group's complementary assets across mobile, broadband and fixed line services. With a shared challenger mindset, 2degrees and Orcon Group would create an integrated fixed-mobile business of scale, providing better service to customers in New Zealand's mobile and fixed telecommunication markets.

Any combination of 2degrees and Orcon Group would be subject to required regulatory approvals, the satisfactory completion of due diligence, and the negotiation of final terms and definitive documentation. There can be no assurance that any transaction will be completed as described above or at all.

TIP Inc., Macquarie Asset Management and Aware Super have agreed to pause the public listing preparations of their respective subsidiaries while they discuss the potential merger.

Trilogy and 2degrees are being advised by Montarne, and Macquarie Asset Management, Aware Super and Vocus Group are being advised by UBS.

About Trilogy International Partners Inc.

TIP Inc. the parent company of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy"), a wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy's founders have an exceptional track record of successfully buying, building, launching and operating communication businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

Trilogy currently provides wireless communications services through its operating subsidiaries in New Zealand and Bolivia. Its head office is located at 155 108th Avenue NE, Suite 400, Bellevue, Washington, 98004 USA.

For more information, visit www.trilogy-international.com.

About Vocus Group Limited

Vocus is an Australian specialist fibre and network solutions provider, with highly strategic and well-invested infrastructure that includes a trans-Tasman fibre network connecting all capitals with Asia and the USA. The total Vocus terrestrial network is c. 30,000 route-km of high performance, high availability fibre-optic cable. Orcon Group, a fully-owned subsidiary of Vocus, is an integrated New Zealand telecommunications and energy business with a nationwide fibre network and modern technology platforms.

Seite 1 von 4
Trilogy International Partners Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Trilogy International Partners Inc. Announces Preliminary Merger Discussions of 2degrees and Orcon Group BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / Trilogy International Partners Inc. ("TIP Inc.") (TSX:TRL), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator announced today that it has entered into exclusive discussions with …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CORRECTION: Petroteq Provides Update on TSXV Application for Reinstatement
Cannabis Sativa Brand Ambassador Randy Lanier Featured in Netflix Bad Sport Docuseries
Lofdal Heavy Rare Earth Deposit: Successful Hydrometallurgical Test Work Results in Highly ...
Argo Blockchain PLC Announces September Operational Update
ReelTime Revenues Increase From Technology License with Rapidly Expanding Virtual Restaurant ...
Happy Supplements Appoints Kia Taeb, Vancouver Kinesiologist, as an Advisor to the Board
Cinedigm Partners with Emmy-Nominated Director & Pop Culture Innovator Laurieann Gibson to Launch ...
Southern Energy Corp. Announces Stock Option Grant
American Resources Corporation’s Perry County Resources Announces Its Thanksgiving Dinner ...
Biotricity Launches Biocare Cardiac Application for Samsung's Galaxy Watch4 Series
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
iOmx Therapeutics Raises EUR 65 million in Series B Round
Blender Bites Hires Director of Sales & Marketing to Expand on Management Team
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Announces Declaration Of A Special Common Stock Dividend To ...
Wedgemount Samples up to 14.8% Cu and Discovers Multiple New Mineralized Zones at Cookie ...
Camber Comments on "Short" Report
TESVOLT GmbH: Tesvolt Concludes an Agreement in the Hydrogen Segment with a Potential Turnover of ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.10.21Trilogy International Partners Inc. Comments on Trading Activity
Accesswire | Analysen