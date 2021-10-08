DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Real Estate/Acquisition Corestate subsidiary STAM acquires portfolio of new urban logistics for Highlands II joint venture in the Paris region 08.10.2021 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Paris, 8 October 2021. CORESTATE subsidiary STAM Europe, a French logistics specialist with 1 million sqm under management, is continuing its expansion into urban logistics with the acquisition of three light industrial parks in the Paris region from the developer Pierreval. This acquisition was executed on behalf of the Highlands II joint venture, which is the second investment program of STAM and a North American institutional investor in the logistics and light industrial sectors in France.

Alexandra Vaquin, Head of Acquisitions at STAM Europe, comments: "Our ability to acquire spec developments allows us to position ourselves on quality assets that meet new environmental requirements and the needs of users. Given the location of these sites and the scarcity of new programs, we are very confident in our ability to lease the assets."

The three sites, totalling more than 15,000 sqm, are located approximately 30-45 km south of Paris. The assets will target a BREEAM Good certification and will offer 200 to 500 sqm units for rent during 2022.

The targeted assets for Highlands II should offer the potential to add value, either through rental reversion or through the implementation of CAPEX programs. The strategy targets existing and leased assets as well as development projects with leasing risk in attractive areas. STAM Europe acts as Investment and Asset Manager on behalf of the joint venture.



