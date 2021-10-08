ALSO First Cisco Digital Distribution Partner Worldwide

The two companies have decided to expand their cooperation. Focus areas are the as-a-service business and E-Commerce, particularly for the SMB customer segment via the ALSO Cloud Marketplace (ACMP). New digital services and business models are planned to be introduced and enhanced together.



The Digital Distribution Partner is a new category in the Cisco partner landscape. The starting point was the search for distribution partners who aggregate different cloud solutions within an ecosystem in order to be able to map Cisco's extensive product portfolio. "Our digital platforms are ideally suited for this. In addition to the ALSO Cloud Marketplace, they also include cybersecurity, IOT, AI and virtualisation solutions. Hardware and software can be handled as-a-service via one platform. And our channel partners even have the option of selling their own services and software through it," explains Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN). Thanks to the extended cooperation with Cisco, the entire product range is now available from ALSO.



In E-Commerce, the focus is on reducing complexity. The Cisco Business Product Portfolio is aimed primarily at small businesses. The focus is on the smooth processing of transactional business with intelligent, value-added logistics and financing services. Collaboration should be as simple and convenient as possible for customers. With its comprehensive expertise, ALSO is the ideal partner for this. The expansion of the cooperation will initially begin in Germany.



Contact ALSO Holding AG:

Beate Flamm

Senior Vice President Communication

E-mail: beate.flamm@also.com



ALSO Holding AG (ALSN.SW) (Emmen/Switzerland) is one of the leading technology providers for the ICT industry, currently active in 27 countries in Europe and in a total of 93 countries worldwide via PaaS partners. The ALSO ecosystem comprises a total potential of around 110 000 resellers, to whom we offer hardware, software and IT services from more than 700 vendors in over 1340 product categories. In the spirit of the circular economy, the company provides all services from provision to refurbishment from a single source. The business activities cover Supply, Solutions and Service. Supply contains the transactional range of hardware and software. Solutions division supports customers in the development of customized IT solutions. Subscription-based cloud offerings as well as platforms for cybersecurity, virtualization and AI are the focus of the Service area. The main shareholder is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. For more information, visit: https://also.com.





About Droege Group

Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent advisory and investment company under full family ownership. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made transformation programs aiming to enhance corporate value. Droege Group combines its corporate family-run structure and capital strength into a familyequity business model. The group invests its own equity in "special opportunities" with a focus on mediumsized companies and spin-offs as well as strategically in buy & build transactions. With the guiding principle "execution - following the rules of art", the group is a pioneer in execution-oriented corporate development. Droege Group follows a focused investment strategy based on long-term oriented megatrends. Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines the company's actions. In recent years Droege Group has successfully positioned itself in domestic and international markets and operates in 30 countries. For more information, visit: https://droege-group.com.

End of Media Release



1239293 08.10.2021