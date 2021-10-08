checkAd

Dailymotion Advertising Entrusts Monetisation of Its New Audio Format Exclusively to Targetspot

AudioValley (Paris:ALAVY) (Brussels:ALAVY), a world player in the high-growth area of digital audio, announces the signing of an exclusive agreement between its subsidiary Targetspot and Dailymotion Advertising for the commercialisation of its new audio roll advertising format, on four major markets.

Targetspot commercialises Dailymotion’s Audio Rolls, a new digital audio advertising format. A clear accolade for the technology developed by Targetspot in the field of digital audio on a new, innovative format, the insertion of audio into on-line video.

The international exclusive agreement signed with Dailymotion covers four key territories: France, Germany, Spain, United Kingdom.

« Following our first discussions with the Dailymotion Advertising team, we have discovered the huge potential of the digital audio ad inventory. The new audiences that we will be able to target through our proprietary technology, will positively impact our performance in several countries, while offering a wide a range of new possibilities to our advertisers », Alexandre Saboundjian, CEO and Founder of AudioValley.

Audio advertising, the ideal match for the Dailymotion videos

Dailymotion is the world’s 2nd largest player to bank on the power of audio advertising, after YouTube. The subsidiary of the Vivendi group currently brings together a powerful international ecosystem of 2,500 publisher partners and boasts over 350 million unique users on a monthly basis.

Capitalising on very strong growth in the consumption of audio streaming among its users, Dailymotion Advertising launches a new audio advertising format. Known as Audio Roll, it is accessible exclusively via Targetspot, both direct and programmatic.

« In a context where internet users consume an increasing amount of video content, giving advertisers the ability to target the on-line video viewer with an audio format in addition to traditional audio channels, allows them to cover the entire user-journey and thereby multiply the impact of their campaigns », underlines Bichoi Bashta, Chief revenue and business officer Dailymotion Advertising.

Interview request
 If you would like to find out more about the agreement signed with Dailymotion or on audio advertising, contact our press office at the following email address: press@audiovalley.com.

About Targetspot
 Targetspot, a division of AudioValley, is an Ad-Tech company providing advertisers and publishers with digital audio solutions across the globe. Targetspot connects brands with the target audience thanks to a premium publisher inventory in all digital audio fields. Thanks to a package of exclusive technologies, we provide full integration between brands and publishers, through direct and programmatic advertising solutions, precision targeting and advanced attribution.
www.targetspot.com

About Dailymotion Advertising
 Dailymotion Advertising, subsidiary of the Vivendi Group, is a video marketing suite that supports brands in analysing their audiences and activating them via instream video advertising campaigns, supported by an exclusive data set, a premium and brand safe broadcasting environment, and a creative studio. The company also benefits from the power of Dailymotion.com, global video content platform, and the publisher partners who use the Dailymotion player technology.
https://advertisers.dailymotion.com/en

FUTURE UPDATES
 2021 half-year revenue
18 octobre 2021, before market close

