Hyloris Expands Cardiovascular Pipeline with Breakthrough Extended-Release Milrinone Capsule in Late-Stage Heart Failure

Patient-friendly alternative to continuous IV administration – proven safety and efficacy



Targeting orphan, late-stage heart failure indication with high unmet medical needs

Liège, Belgium – 8 October 2021 – Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA (Euronext Brussels: HYL), a specialty biopharma company committed to addressing unmet medical needs through reinventing existing medications, today announces that it has acquired the global rights from the Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute (“the Baker Institute”), Melbourne, Australia, to CRD-102 (and related intellectual property), a novel, clinical-stage, extended-release Milrinone capsule in late-stage heart failure (HF) patients with an implanted left ventricular assist device (LVAD1) who have developed right HF. CRD-102 is the second innovative product candidate that has been added to the portfolio this year, further delivering on Hyloris’ promise to expand the R&D pipeline with 4 new product candidates in 2021.

Milrinone is a positive inotrope, a group of heart failure drugs that strengthen the heart’s contractions so it can pump more blood with fewer heartbeats. Milrinone IV is currently approved for use as an intermittent or continuous infusion for treatment of up to 48 hours for acute decompensated heart failure. Longer term off-label use exceeding 48 hours of treatment duration has also been reported, requiring nursing support and limiting the patient’s quality of life by IV administration. Continuous IV use however exposes patients to an increased risk of common IV equipment complications, such as central line-associated bloodstream infections. Milrinone IV was approved in 1987 and in 2020 more than 12 million vials and infusion bags were sold, of which over 2 million in the U.S. alone.

Prof. Dr. David Kaye, Heart Failure Specialist, Head of the Heart Failure Research Group at the Baker Institute and Director of the Department of Cardiology at the Alfred Hospital, Melbourne, Australia, commented: “Patients with end-stage HF, a serious, debilitating disease, experience extreme difficulties breathing, have a very poor quality of life and suffer from multiple, severe co-morbidities. The current standard of care is predominantly palliative and despite recent advantages with new heart failure therapies, the effectiveness of these is most pronounced in mild to moderate heart failure. CRD-102 has the potential to address the current unmet needs of late-stage LVAD patients by offering a patient-friendly and convenient oral treatment option as compared to repeated, continuous IV infusions, which is the current gold standard in many countries. Its efficacy and safety have been established in earlier Phase 1 and Phase 2 studies2, and if these results can be repeated in pivotal studies, CRD-102 would have important potential in this underserved patient population.”