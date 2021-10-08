checkAd

Hyloris Expands Cardiovascular Pipeline with Breakthrough Extended-Release Milrinone Capsule in Late-Stage Heart Failure

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.10.2021, 07:00  |  40   |   |   

  • Patient-friendly alternative to continuous IV administration – proven safety and efficacy
  • Targeting orphan, late-stage heart failure indication with high unmet medical needs 

Liège, Belgium – 8 October 2021 – Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA (Euronext Brussels: HYL), a specialty biopharma company committed to addressing unmet medical needs through reinventing existing medications, today announces that it has acquired the global rights from the Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute (“the Baker Institute”), Melbourne, Australia, to CRD-102 (and related intellectual property), a novel, clinical-stage, extended-release Milrinone capsule in late-stage heart failure (HF) patients with an implanted left ventricular assist device (LVAD1) who have developed right HF. CRD-102 is the second innovative product candidate that has been added to the portfolio this year, further delivering on Hyloris’ promise to expand the R&D pipeline with 4 new product candidates in 2021.

Milrinone is a positive inotrope, a group of heart failure drugs that strengthen the heart’s contractions so it can pump more blood with fewer heartbeats. Milrinone IV is currently approved for use as an intermittent or continuous infusion for treatment of up to 48 hours for acute decompensated heart failure. Longer term off-label use exceeding 48 hours of treatment duration has also been reported, requiring nursing support and limiting the patient’s quality of life by IV administration. Continuous IV use however exposes patients to an increased risk of common IV equipment complications, such as central line-associated bloodstream infections. Milrinone IV was approved in 1987 and in 2020 more than 12 million vials and infusion bags were sold, of which over 2 million in the U.S. alone.

Prof. Dr. David Kaye, Heart Failure Specialist, Head of the Heart Failure Research Group at the Baker Institute and Director of the Department of Cardiology at the Alfred Hospital, Melbourne, Australia, commented: “Patients with end-stage HF, a serious, debilitating disease, experience extreme difficulties breathing, have a very poor quality of life and suffer from multiple, severe co-morbidities. The current standard of care is predominantly palliative and despite recent advantages with new heart failure therapies, the effectiveness of these is most pronounced in mild to moderate heart failure. CRD-102 has the potential to address the current unmet needs of late-stage LVAD patients by offering a patient-friendly and convenient oral treatment option as compared to repeated, continuous IV infusions, which is the current gold standard in many countries. Its efficacy and safety have been established in earlier Phase 1 and Phase 2 studies2, and if these results can be repeated in pivotal studies, CRD-102 would have important potential in this underserved patient population.”

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hyloris Expands Cardiovascular Pipeline with Breakthrough Extended-Release Milrinone Capsule in Late-Stage Heart Failure Patient-friendly alternative to continuous IV administration – proven safety and efficacyTargeting orphan, late-stage heart failure indication with high unmet medical needs  Liège, Belgium – 8 October 2021 – Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA (Euronext …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Brunswick Corporation Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call October 28
Outlook Therapeutics to Present at the 2021 American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) Annual ...
SELLAS Life Sciences to Participate in Upcoming Conferences in October 2021
Bitfarms Signs Contracts and Commenced Construction of a 210-Megawatt Facility
Beam Global Receives First U.S. Marine Corps Order for EV ARC Off-Grid EV Charging and Energy ...
LMP Announces Closing of White Plains Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Quarterly Revenue for its 2nd Fiscal Quarter 2022
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) a Clear Standout in Wellness, Cannabis Sectors
Ayr Wellness Inc. Announces Commencement of Noteholder Consent Solicitation
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins hires Chief Operating Officer, Kim Dwyer
AnPac Bio 2021 First Half Revenue Up 128.5% with Non-GAAP Loss Reduced by 18.3%
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...