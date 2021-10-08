argenx to Highlight Potential First-in-Class FcRn Antagonist Efgartigimod at Upcoming Neuromuscular Meetings





Additional data from Phase 3 ADAPT trial demonstrate consistent depth of response across first two treatment cycles as measured by minimal symptom expression





Additional ADAPT data also show consistent disease score improvements by patient subgroup based on affected muscle domain or concomitant medication



New analyses show efgartigimod treatment does not impact vaccine immune response





Initial data from MyRealWorld MG research study highlight severity of disease and treatment burden of people living with gMG





Breda, the Netherlands – October 8, 2021 – argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases and cancers, today announced the presentation of additional data from the Phase 3 ADAPT trial of efgartigimod for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG). The data will be presented at two upcoming neuromuscular meetings: the American Association of Neuromuscular and Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) Annual Meeting on October 13-16, 2021 in Aurora, CO and the virtual Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America Scientific Session (MGFA) on October 30, 2021.

"The additional ADAPT data presented during these important neuromuscular forums strengthen our understanding of the value efgartigimod can offer as a potential treatment for people living with gMG. Depth and consistency of disease score improvement, as well as a patient's ability to mount a vaccine response, are all key considerations for a treating physician," commented Wim Parys, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of argenx. "We are also presenting the first data from our real-world evidence study, through which we learn more about the severity of gMG and how it can impair a person's ability to function and negatively impact their quality of life. We will continue to listen to patients in uncovering the real-world burden associated with management of this debilitating, chronic disease."

AANEM Presentations

Title: “Examination of the Efficacy, Safety, And Tolerability of Efgartigimod in Acetylcholine Receptor Autoantibody Seronegative Patients with Generalized Myasthenia Gravis: Subgroup Analysis of the Phase 3 ADAPT Study” Winner, President Research Initiative Award

Presenter: Chafic Karam, M.D., University of Pennsylvania

Session: Abstract Poster Session I and II

Date and Time: Thursday, October 14 from 1:00pm - 1:30pm MDT; 3:30pm - 4:00pm MDT