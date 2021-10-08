TGS Q3 Segment Revenues Fall 25% to USD 61 Million
- (PLX AI) – TGS Q3 segment revenue USD 61 million, down from USD 81 million a year ago.
- Q3 IFRS revenue USD 200 million
- The market conditions for multi-client seismic data continue to be very challenging, CEO says
- The recent oil price increases so far have had little impact on spending levels: CEO
- TGS remains optimistic that spending on exploration related data and services will improve as E&P companies are entering a new budget cycle with lower levels of legacy commitments: CEO
