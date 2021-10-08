TGS Q3 Segment Revenues Fall 25% to USD 61 Million Autor: PLX AI | 08.10.2021, 07:04 | | 18 0 | 0 08.10.2021, 07:04 | (PLX AI) – TGS Q3 segment revenue USD 61 million, down from USD 81 million a year ago.Q3 IFRS revenue USD 200 millionThe market conditions for multi-client seismic data continue to be very challenging, CEO saysThe recent oil price increases so far … (PLX AI) – TGS Q3 segment revenue USD 61 million, down from USD 81 million a year ago.Q3 IFRS revenue USD 200 millionThe market conditions for multi-client seismic data continue to be very challenging, CEO saysThe recent oil price increases so far … (PLX AI) – TGS Q3 segment revenue USD 61 million, down from USD 81 million a year ago.

Q3 IFRS revenue USD 200 million

The market conditions for multi-client seismic data continue to be very challenging, CEO says

The recent oil price increases so far have had little impact on spending levels: CEO

TGS remains optimistic that spending on exploration related data and services will improve as E&P companies are entering a new budget cycle with lower levels of legacy commitments: CEO



