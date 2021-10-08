checkAd

Netcompany - Netcompany to acquire Intrasoft International S.A.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.10.2021, 07:30   

Company announcement
No. 17/2021

                                                                                                             8 October 2021

Netcompany to acquire Intrasoft International S.A.

Netcompany Group A/S ("Netcompany") has today entered into an agreement with Intracom Technologies S.a. r.l. (("Intracom Technologies") - ultimately owned by Intracom S.A. Holdings, listed on Athens Stock Exchange) and certain management shareholders to acquire Intrasoft International S.A. ("Intrasoft"), a leading European IT solutions and services group with strong international presence and expertise.

Netcompany and Intracom Technologies as well as the management shareholders of Intrasoft have reached an agreement pursuant to which Netcompany will acquire the entire outstanding share capital in Intrasoft. The transaction value is EUR 235 million on a debt-free basis (enterprise value).

Closing of the transaction is expected to take place during Q4 2021 and is conditional upon certain separation activities.

The financial impact of the acquisition for Netcompany in 2021 is subject to exact timing of closing of the transaction and will be communicated at completion.

Netcompany is excited to welcome Intrasoft as an integral part of the Netcompany group, and as an important contributor to the continued future development of the Netcompany group into becoming the leader in Europe.

André Rogaczewski, CEO of Netcompany, states:
"We are facing an unprecedented and exciting time in Europe where all societies are now accelerating and understanding the value of digitalisation. By digitising Europe responsibly, we fundamentally change societies, businesses, and the way we live our lives for the better. By acquiring Intrasoft, we become better positioned and strengthened to play a vital role in helping European governments, businesses, and institutions in their efforts to take the full advantage of digitalisation. Intrasoft now becoming a part of Netcompany means that we together have more innovative platforms, more competences, and a wider presence throughout Europe. I am confident that we will play a prominent role in creating and shaping the necessary digital transition that Europe will have to go through in the coming decade"

