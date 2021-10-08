Kongsberg Automotive Gets 5-Year Contract Worth EUR 32 Million Lifetime Revenue Autor: PLX AI | 08.10.2021, 07:29 | | 11 0 | 0 08.10.2021, 07:29 | (PLX AI) – Kongsberg Automotive’s Couplings business unit has won a contract with a leading Asian car and commercial vehicle manufacturer worth EUR 32 million in estimated lifetime revenue, and average annual revenue of EUR 5.3 million. The secured … (PLX AI) – Kongsberg Automotive’s Couplings business unit has won a contract with a leading Asian car and commercial vehicle manufacturer worth EUR 32 million in estimated lifetime revenue, and average annual revenue of EUR 5.3 million. The secured … (PLX AI) – Kongsberg Automotive’s Couplings business unit has won a contract with a leading Asian car and commercial vehicle manufacturer worth EUR 32 million in estimated lifetime revenue, and average annual revenue of EUR 5.3 million.

The secured contract for the Raufoss ABC System for compressed air offers optimal air system that reduces braking distance, decreases weight, and increases the payload

This five-year contract starts in 2021 and will cover heavy-duty and medium-duty trucks, buses, and electric vehicles manufactured in several Asian countries



