Kid ASA Q3 Revenue Misses Expectations
(PLX AI) – KId ASA Q3 revenue NOK 750.7 million vs. estimate NOK 760 million.Like-for-like sales increased by 0.1%Compared to 2019, like-for-like sales increased by 17.4%Online sales accounted for 7.6% (6.9%) of total revenues in the quarter
- (PLX AI) – KId ASA Q3 revenue NOK 750.7 million vs. estimate NOK 760 million.
- Like-for-like sales increased by +0.1%
- Compared to 2019, like-for-like sales increased by +17.4%
- Online sales accounted for 7.6% (6.9%) of total revenues in the quarter
