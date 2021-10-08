Kid ASA Q3 Revenue Misses Expectations

(PLX AI) – KId ASA Q3 revenue NOK 750.7 million vs. estimate NOK 760 million.Like-for-like sales increased by 0.1%Compared to 2019, like-for-like sales increased by 17.4%Online sales accounted for 7.6% (6.9%) of total revenues in the quarter

Online sales accounted for 7.6% (6.9%) of total revenues in the quarter




