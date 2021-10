Netcompany Buys Intrasoft International for EUR 235 Million Autor: PLX AI | 08.10.2021, 07:33 | | 0 | 0 08.10.2021, 07:33 | (PLX AI) – Netcompany to acquire Intrasoft International S.A. in a transaction value of EUR 235 million.Closing of the transaction is expected to take place during Q4 2021 and is conditional upon certain separation activitiesThe financial impact of … (PLX AI) – Netcompany to acquire Intrasoft International S.A. in a transaction value of EUR 235 million.Closing of the transaction is expected to take place during Q4 2021 and is conditional upon certain separation activitiesThe financial impact of … (PLX AI) – Netcompany to acquire Intrasoft International S.A. in a transaction value of EUR 235 million.

Closing of the transaction is expected to take place during Q4 2021 and is conditional upon certain separation activities

The financial impact of the acquisition for Netcompany in 2021 is subject to exact timing of closing of the transaction and will be communicated at completion

The combined (pro forma 2020) revenue is DKK 4.3 billion, EBITDA is DKK 944 million and EBITA is DKK 844 million

