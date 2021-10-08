Netcompany Buys Intrasoft International for EUR 235 Million
- (PLX AI) – Netcompany to acquire Intrasoft International S.A. in a transaction value of EUR 235 million.
- Closing of the transaction is expected to take place during Q4 2021 and is conditional upon certain separation activities
- The financial impact of the acquisition for Netcompany in 2021 is subject to exact timing of closing of the transaction and will be communicated at completion
- The combined (pro forma 2020) revenue is DKK 4.3 billion, EBITDA is DKK 944 million and EBITA is DKK 844 million
- The combined number of people will be more than 6,000 including freelancers
