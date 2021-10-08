checkAd

adesso SE successfully completes capital increase against cash contribution

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
DGAP-Ad-hoc: adesso SE / Key word(s): Capital Increase
adesso SE successfully completes capital increase against cash contribution

08-Oct-2021 / 08:01 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NOTIFICATION IS NOT INTENDED FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN

adesso SE successfully completes capital increase against cash contribution

adesso SE has improved its financial strength by increasing its share capital.

In connection with the announced capital increase, the Executive Board of adesso SE (the "Company") has, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, resolved to increase the share capital of the Company from EUR 6,193,593.00 by EUR 309,679.00 to EUR 6,503,272.00 by issuing 309,679 new no-par-value shares via partial utilisation of the existing authorized capital against contribution in cash and exclusion of subscription rights of the existing shareholders.

The new shares were placed by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process with institutional investors in Germany and abroad at a placement price of EUR 160.00 per new share.

Through the capital increase, and subject to the registration of the capital increase in the commercial register of the Company, the Company is expected to receive gross proceeds of around EUR 49.5 million.

The new shares carry the same rights as the existing shares and are expected to be admitted to trading on the regulated market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) without a prospectus on 12 October 2021. Trading is expected to commence on 13 October 2021. It is intended to include the new shares in the existing listing of the Company's shares. The delivery of the new shares is scheduled for 13 October 2021.

Wertpapier


DGAP-Ad-hoc: adesso SE / Key word(s): Capital Increase
adesso SE successfully completes capital increase against cash contribution
08-Oct-2021 / 08:01 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

DatumTitel
08:03 UhrAdesso Raises EUR 49.5 Million at EUR 160 per Share
PLX AI | Analysen
08:01 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: adesso SE führt Barkapitalerhöhung erfolgreich durch
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
07.10.21DGAP-Adhoc: adesso SE initiates capital increase for cash with up to 309,679 new shares (approximately 5 % of the Company's share capital)
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
07.10.21DGAP-Adhoc: adesso SE startet Barkapitalerhöhung um bis zu 309.679 neue Aktien (circa 5 % des Grundkapitals)
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
28.09.21adesso: Dynamisches Wachstum hält an
Aktien Global | Analysen: kaufen